Hugo Broos optimistic Lyle Foster will regain confidence after Bafana Bafana penalty setback - 'He is struggling, but will be okay'

Speaking to the media following the stalemate, Hugo Broos was quick to point toward the striker's domestic situation in England as the primary reason for his current lack of rhythm.

After Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League and subsequent managerial changes, Foster has found himself frozen out of the first-team picture.

“You have to understand that Lyle has not played for three or four games,” Broos told the media.

“He hasn’t played at Burnley since they changed coaches.

'He was not even on the bench anymore. I think Lyle needs a bit of confidence from our side, and also a little bit better physical conditioning.

"You can see that Lyle is quick; he is active, his performance in the first half wasn’t the reason we made the substitution—I have to tell you that.”



