Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Lyle Foster, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Hugo Broos optimistic Lyle Foster will regain confidence after Bafana Bafana penalty setback - 'He is struggling, but will be okay'

L. Foster
World Cup
H. Broos
South Africa vs Nicaragua
Nicaragua
South Africa
Friendlies
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
Czechia vs South Africa
Czechia
Burnley

The Bafana head coach has launched a staunch defence of the 25-year-old after the striker’s difficult run of form continued with a crucial penalty miss against Nicaragua. The Burnley forward hit the woodwork from the spot in a frustrating 0-0 draw at the Orlando Amstel Arena, sparking fresh concerns over his sharpness ahead of the global showpiece.

  • Penalty heartbreak for Burnley man

    Bafana Bafana endured a frustrating night in Soweto as their road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup took an unexpected detour following a 0-0 stalemate with Nicaragua.

    What was billed as a celebratory home send-off at Orlando Stadium turned into a flat affair, headlined by Lyle Foster’s heartbreak from the penalty spot.

    The miss adds to a growing sense of unease regarding the former Orlando Pirates star's form, with the forward having previously faced scrutiny for missed opportunities.



    • Advertisement
  • Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpagepix

    Broos blames club situation for dip

    Speaking to the media following the stalemate, Hugo Broos was quick to point toward the striker's domestic situation in England as the primary reason for his current lack of rhythm.

    After Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League and subsequent managerial changes, Foster has found himself frozen out of the first-team picture.

    “You have to understand that Lyle has not played for three or four games,” Broos told the media.

    “He hasn’t played at Burnley since they changed coaches.

    'He was not even on the bench anymore. I think Lyle needs a bit of confidence from our side, and also a little bit better physical conditioning.

    "You can see that Lyle is quick; he is active, his performance in the first half wasn’t the reason we made the substitution—I have to tell you that.”


  • Lyle Foster, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    Confidence crisis under the spotlight

    The tactical decision to withdraw the 25-year-old at the interval was, according to Broos, pre-planned rather than a reflection of his performance.

    However, the Belgian coach did not shy away from admitting that his star attacker is currently battling as he searches for his best version on the pitch.

    “We had already decided before the match that Lyle would play the first half, and Iqraam [Rayners] would come on,” Broos explained.

    “You can see Lyle lacks confidence at the moment; he is doubting himself a little bit. We have to work on it in the next few days and try to get him back to the level he was at a few months ago.

    "Those things happen in football; a club changes the coach, and suddenly you are put on the bench, or sometimes you sit in the stands.”


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    The road to Mexico begins

    With a demanding World Cup on the horizon, Broos remains adamant that Foster will come good.

    “I think he is struggling a little bit right now, but he will be okay. We have the time to get him back to where we want him,” the coach concluded.