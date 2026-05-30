Hugo Broos optimistic Lyle Foster will regain confidence after Bafana Bafana penalty setback - 'He is struggling, but will be okay'
Penalty heartbreak for Burnley man
Bafana Bafana endured a frustrating night in Soweto as their road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup took an unexpected detour following a 0-0 stalemate with Nicaragua.
What was billed as a celebratory home send-off at Orlando Stadium turned into a flat affair, headlined by Lyle Foster’s heartbreak from the penalty spot.
The miss adds to a growing sense of unease regarding the former Orlando Pirates star's form, with the forward having previously faced scrutiny for missed opportunities.
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Broos blames club situation for dip
Speaking to the media following the stalemate, Hugo Broos was quick to point toward the striker's domestic situation in England as the primary reason for his current lack of rhythm.
After Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League and subsequent managerial changes, Foster has found himself frozen out of the first-team picture.
“You have to understand that Lyle has not played for three or four games,” Broos told the media.
“He hasn’t played at Burnley since they changed coaches.
'He was not even on the bench anymore. I think Lyle needs a bit of confidence from our side, and also a little bit better physical conditioning.
"You can see that Lyle is quick; he is active, his performance in the first half wasn’t the reason we made the substitution—I have to tell you that.”
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Confidence crisis under the spotlight
The tactical decision to withdraw the 25-year-old at the interval was, according to Broos, pre-planned rather than a reflection of his performance.
However, the Belgian coach did not shy away from admitting that his star attacker is currently battling as he searches for his best version on the pitch.
“We had already decided before the match that Lyle would play the first half, and Iqraam [Rayners] would come on,” Broos explained.
“You can see Lyle lacks confidence at the moment; he is doubting himself a little bit. We have to work on it in the next few days and try to get him back to the level he was at a few months ago.
"Those things happen in football; a club changes the coach, and suddenly you are put on the bench, or sometimes you sit in the stands.”
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The road to Mexico begins
With a demanding World Cup on the horizon, Broos remains adamant that Foster will come good.
“I think he is struggling a little bit right now, but he will be okay. We have the time to get him back to where we want him,” the coach concluded.