Hugo Broos gives update on progress in finalising his Bafana Bafana 2016 FIFA World Cup squad - 'I think 70% is already in my head'
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Bafana's World Cup preps
Bafana Bafana are preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and they have engaged Panama in back-to-back international friendly matches during the current FIFA break.
Another friendly match or two is expected just before the tournament.
Having already given an idea of how his squad could shape up for the Global competition after the 2025 AFCON finals, coach Hugo Broos gives an update on his work on the men he will take to North America.
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Broos' progress in finalising World Cup squad
“Well, I think first of all that, let’s say 70% of the selection is already in my head and will be also there in May,” said Broos as per iDiksi Times.
“Everything also depends a little bit on the shape of the players. Maybe in the next weeks they will not play anymore in the team or injuries or that kind of things.
“But for 70-75% of the team, of the selection, of the 23 or maybe 25, that is something I have to decide. I think 70% is already in my head and will not change, not even if tomorrow we play a bad game."
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A few positions left to finalise for Broos
“But there are still some positions that I want to see in the next weeks before I make my choice," added the Belgian tactician.
"On the other side, again, we did a very good game on Friday, and let’s hope that we can confirm that tomorrow [Tuesday] again.
"But there is still some work to do because we are going to the World Cup, and this is something different."
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Bafana's pre-World Cup plans
“We still have to work on some details to become better, but therefore that will be the preparation just before the World Cup in the 10-12 days we will have together," Broos said.
"We will try to put the details good and be more ready than we are now because now it should be a little bit too soon, I think, if in a week or in 10 days we have to play the World Cup.”