Hugo Broos gives update on progress in finalising his Bafana Bafana 2016 FIFA World Cup squad - 'I think 70% is already in my head'

Bafana Bafana are preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and they have engaged Panama in back-to-back international friendly matches during the current FIFA break.

Another friendly match or two is expected just before the tournament.

Having already given an idea of how his squad could shape up for the Global competition after the 2025 AFCON finals, coach Hugo Broos gives an update on his work on the men he will take to North America.