How Cassius Mailula became the missing piece in Miguel Cardoso’s Mamelodi Sundowns tactical masterplan - 'He shows a lot of energy and commitment'

Miguel Cardoso has been vocal about the tactical challenges he inherited at Mamelodi Sundowns, specifically regarding a lack of depth and versatility in the final third.

Despite the presence of high-profile names in the squad, the former Esperance coach felt his side lacked the necessary 'energy and reinforcement' to consistently break down stubborn defences during his early period at the club.

The Portuguese mentor admitted that he had been internalising his concerns for some time while searching for a solution to provide a greater variety of attacking options.

Reflecting on the situation following the recent clash against Kaizer Chiefs.

"It is important to say that last year, a lot of time, obviously not publicly, because it is not my intention to speak publicly, but it’s clear that I was appealing and asking for more options in front so that we can have more variety of players,” Cardoso told the media.



