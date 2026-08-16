How Cassius Mailula became the missing piece in Miguel Cardoso’s Mamelodi Sundowns tactical masterplan - 'He shows a lot of energy and commitment'
- Backpagepix
Addressing the offensive void at Chloorkop
Miguel Cardoso has been vocal about the tactical challenges he inherited at Mamelodi Sundowns, specifically regarding a lack of depth and versatility in the final third.
Despite the presence of high-profile names in the squad, the former Esperance coach felt his side lacked the necessary 'energy and reinforcement' to consistently break down stubborn defences during his early period at the club.
The Portuguese mentor admitted that he had been internalising his concerns for some time while searching for a solution to provide a greater variety of attacking options.
Reflecting on the situation following the recent clash against Kaizer Chiefs.
"It is important to say that last year, a lot of time, obviously not publicly, because it is not my intention to speak publicly, but it’s clear that I was appealing and asking for more options in front so that we can have more variety of players,” Cardoso told the media.
- Backpagepix
'We have been doing well'
"We struggled last year, or since I arrived at the club, to have the capacity to change players in front and to put energy and reinforcement. There were a few numbers that compared to this season," he continued.
"I think this season we are a little bit better or better. Obviously, here and there, some of the youngsters still show some lack of capacity to decide in the best way because they want to make an extra dribble, or they want to take an extra shot at the goal too early.
"But we are also giving them opportunities to grow with the competition. Obviously, sometimes, the price is not getting the results that you want, but I think we have been doing well."
- Backpage Pix
Mailula finds his feet
The return of Cassius Mailula has proven to be the catalyst for Sundowns' improved offensive output. Since returning home, he has displayed predatory instincts, scoring two vital goals, securing a point against Amakhosi, including a match-winner in the MTN8 quarter-final against Polokwane City.
"Regarding Cassius, he is not a youngster. He is, first of all, a player who showed a lot of intention to come to the club. As soon as he came and started to train the first day, I said, ‘This player is ours,'" he said.
"Clearly, the boy feels at home. He shows a lot of energy and commitment and relates with everybody. So, he feels happy, and the best thing in life is when your emotions are positive towards what you do.
"No one should go to work in the morning and not like what they do. No one should go and come back home and not like the family that they live with. So, that brings us joy and happiness, and together with that, good things come."
- Backpagepix
Building a collective mindset for the long haul
With a congested fixture list involving the Premier Soccer League and domestic cups, and the CAF Champions League, Cardoso is emphasising the importance of squad depth and a selfless culture.
The focus is now on ensuring every player is mentally prepared to contribute, whether they are starting the match or providing a spark as a substitute during the closing stages of high-pressure games.
Cardoso concluded by praising Mailula's professional outlook: "Cassius is one example that I think all the boys understood and made the commitment to make the game that way." Cardoso added.
"Cassius will for sure enter into the team at the right moments. He will play; sometimes he will not play, sometimes he will give help. That’s the spirit we are growing inside the group.
"When you play many games in a few days, you need everybody. As much as the players understand the message and they cope with it, with the right mindset, the better they are prepared to enter the field and give good things.
"Cassius has that mindset, so he will for sure be happier more times than he already is."
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting