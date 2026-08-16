Former Orlando Pirates striker Bruce Ramokadi's advice for goal shy Yanela Mbuthuma - 'When you do that, you are bound to make mistakes'

Orlando Pirates forward Yanela Mbuthuma is currently navigating a difficult period at the start of his second season with the Buccaneers after the 24-year-old has yet to find the back of the net in the three matches he has started so far this season.

Bruce Ramokadi, who understands the weight of the Pirates jersey, believes the young forward is currently his own worst enemy by overcomplicating his role on the pitch.

"The thing is, he must not try hard. I see that he is trying very hard and when you do that, you are bound to make mistakes," he told KickOff.

" So he must just be himself, play the football he was playing at Richards Bay,"