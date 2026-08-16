Former Orlando Pirates striker Bruce Ramokadi's advice for goal shy Yanela Mbuthuma - 'When you do that, you are bound to make mistakes'
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The struggle for confidence at Mayfair
Orlando Pirates forward Yanela Mbuthuma is currently navigating a difficult period at the start of his second season with the Buccaneers after the 24-year-old has yet to find the back of the net in the three matches he has started so far this season.
Bruce Ramokadi, who understands the weight of the Pirates jersey, believes the young forward is currently his own worst enemy by overcomplicating his role on the pitch.
"The thing is, he must not try hard. I see that he is trying very hard and when you do that, you are bound to make mistakes," he told KickOff.
" So he must just be himself, play the football he was playing at Richards Bay,"
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Simplifying the art of goalscoring
Ramokadi insists that Mbuthuma needs to strip his game back to the basics rather than attempting to emulate the more flamboyant members of the squad.
The former striker emphasizes that in the high-pressure environment of the Soweto giants, the method of scoring is far less important than the result.
"Because if you're a box striker, you need to be in the box, you don't have to be as skillful as other players. Just do your job, even if he can score with a toe, it's fine, it's a goal and that will boost his confidence," Ramokadi continued.
"He must not look to score smart goals, because most of the time players want to score beautiful goals.
"I mean when you score, a goal is a goal. On the record it says you scored, there's no space of how you scored it," he stated.
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Distinction from Tshegofatso Mabasa
While the goal drought is a concern, Ramokadi was quick to point out the unique attributes that Mbuthuma brings to the starting eleven.
He noted that the striker's defensive contributions set him apart from other options available to head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, including the prolific Tshegofatso Mabasa.
This work rate could be the key to maintaining his place in the lineup while he searches for his first goal.
"I think that's his biggest problem, he wants to play like other [creative] players and he is just a goal-scorer.
"But I can see he's a hard worker, he defends from the front, which is what made him different from [Tshegofatso] Mabasa," Ramokadi observed.
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Managing supporter expectations and selection
The debate surrounding whether to bench Mbuthuma to shield him from the boo-boys or to keep him in the line-up is intensifying.
However, Ramokadi is firm in his belief that the coach should show faith in the player.
"He must play him, he's got confidence. The supporters won't like everything anyway, whether they win or lose, they always complain," Ramokadi added.
By maintaining his place in the starting XI, Mbuthuma will have the maximum opportunity to silence his critics.
For now, the focus remains on following Ramokadi’s blueprint: stop trying to be spectacular, get into the box, and value every goal regardless of its aesthetic appeal.
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