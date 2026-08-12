Orlando Pirates tipped to emulate Mamelodi Sundowns in clinching CAF Champions League title - 'My hope is for them to win their second star'
- Gallo
Makola dreams of second star
Orlando Pirates are preparing for another assault on the continent's biggest prize, and former star Mpho Makola believes the club is well-positioned to replicate the success of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Makola, who was a pivotal figure in the Pirates side that reached the CAF Champions League final in 2013, feels the time is right for the Buccaneers to secure their second title.
Speaking to KickOff, Makola expressed his desire to see his former employers reach the pinnacle of African football once again.
The midfielder is hopeful that the current crop of players can handle the pressure of the tournament.
Makola stated clearly: "Although it is still early, I believe Pirates have made some reputable signings. However, I cannot confidently say they will defend their PSL title or win the Champions League.
“The two matches they have played this season have shown different dynamics, as the coach is still experimenting with different combinations.
“To succeed in the Champions League, you need experienced players.
“I am entirely confident they will reach the knockout stages. My hope is for Pirates to win their second star, similar to Sundowns."
- Backpagepix
Continental experience is key
Under the guidance of Abdeslam Ouaddou, Pirates are looking to erase the memories of last season's disappointing exit.
The club suffered a premature departure in the second preliminary round following a penalty shootout loss to Saint-Eloi Lupopo.
This time around, the Buccaneers face La Cure Waves of Mauritius in the first preliminary round, a tie they are expected to navigate with relative ease.
Makola emphasised that success in the Champions League requires more than just raw talent; it requires a specific level of maturity and tactical discipline.
The former star highlighted the importance of having seasoned campaigners in the squad to navigate the hostile environments often encountered during away trips in Africa.
- Backpagepix
Building momentum for the knockouts
The Buccaneers have been active in the transfer market, bringing in fresh faces to bolster a squad that is already competing on multiple fronts. While the domestic league remains a priority, the allure of the Champions League is undeniable for a club of Pirates' stature.
The former midfielder is keeping a close eye on how the team evolves under Ouaddou's leadership in the coming weeks.
He noted that the early season form is often deceptive, but the underlying quality of the squad is apparent. Makola added: “Nonetheless, it is fair to say that their upcoming five fixtures will provide clearer insight into their trajectory."
Domestic duties call first
Before they can turn their full attention to the Mauritian opposition in the Champions League, Pirates must handle their business on the home front.
The club is set for a vital Premier Soccer League encounter against AmaZulu FC at Kings Park Stadium on Wednesday night.
A victory in Durban would be a significant statement of intent, potentially propelling the Buccaneers to the summit of the league standings.
The clash against Usuthu represents a chance for the players to prove they can deliver under pressure away from home.
With the fans expectant and the legend Makola watching on with high hopes, the pressure is on the current squad to deliver silverware.
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