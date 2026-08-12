Orlando Pirates tipped to emulate Mamelodi Sundowns in clinching CAF Champions League title - 'My hope is for them to win their second star'

Orlando Pirates are preparing for another assault on the continent's biggest prize, and former star Mpho Makola believes the club is well-positioned to replicate the success of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Makola, who was a pivotal figure in the Pirates side that reached the CAF Champions League final in 2013, feels the time is right for the Buccaneers to secure their second title.

Speaking to KickOff, Makola expressed his desire to see his former employers reach the pinnacle of African football once again.

The midfielder is hopeful that the current crop of players can handle the pressure of the tournament.

Makola stated clearly: "Although it is still early, I believe Pirates have made some reputable signings. However, I cannot confidently say they will defend their PSL title or win the Champions League.

“The two matches they have played this season have shown different dynamics, as the coach is still experimenting with different combinations.

“To succeed in the Champions League, you need experienced players.

“I am entirely confident they will reach the knockout stages. My hope is for Pirates to win their second star, similar to Sundowns."











