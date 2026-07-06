Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi opens up about the explicit video controversy - 'I was the target of an extortion attempt'

Ilyes Mzoughi has claimed that he is the victim of a sophisticated blackmail plot involving artificial intelligence.

The former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper coach saw his new chapter at Raja Casablanca cut short after an explicit video circulated on social media, leading to his immediate dismissal by the club hierarchy.

Speaking out to defend his reputation, Mzoughi released a statement on Sunday, revealing that he had been living under the shadow of the alleged threat for several years.

"Four years ago, I was the target of an extortion attempt," Mzoughi said in a detailed statement.

"Individuals threatened to publish what I maintain is a fabricated video created using Artificial Intelligence [Al] and demanded approximately USD20,000 in exchange for not releasing it."







