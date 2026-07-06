Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi opens up about the explicit video controversy - 'I was the target of an extortion attempt'
Extortion claims and AI allegations
Ilyes Mzoughi has claimed that he is the victim of a sophisticated blackmail plot involving artificial intelligence.
The former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper coach saw his new chapter at Raja Casablanca cut short after an explicit video circulated on social media, leading to his immediate dismissal by the club hierarchy.
Speaking out to defend his reputation, Mzoughi released a statement on Sunday, revealing that he had been living under the shadow of the alleged threat for several years.
"Four years ago, I was the target of an extortion attempt," Mzoughi said in a detailed statement.
"Individuals threatened to publish what I maintain is a fabricated video created using Artificial Intelligence [Al] and demanded approximately USD20,000 in exchange for not releasing it."
- Backpage
Defiance against the blackmailers
Despite the potential threat to his professional career, Mzoughi stated that he chose integrity over paying off the anonymous extortionists who targeted him years ago.
"I refused to give in to this blackmail or any form of intimidation," the coach continued.
"Yesterday [Saturday], four years later, that video, which I maintain is fabricated using Artificial Intelligence [AI], was published in an attempt to damage my reputation, tarnish my image, and harm my professional career.
"I categorically reject all false allegations associated with this video."
- Backpage
Legal action initiated by Mzoughi
Determined to clear his name and salvage his standing in the African football community, Mzoughi has confirmed that he is taking the matter to the authorities.
The coach is looking to hold those responsible for creating and distributing the content accountable as he begins a legal battle to prove his innocence following the unceremonious exit of Raja.
"I have already initiated legal proceedings and will pursue legal action against everyone involved in attempting to extort me, as well as anyone who published, republished, promoted, or knowingly contributed to spreading this content," Mzoughi went on.
- Backpage
A plea for truth and support
"I will not give up my rights and will continue to pursue this case until the truth is fully established and justice is served, and I respectfully ask everyone not to spread rumours or share unverified content, and to respect the truth and the legal process.
"I sincerely thank everyone who has stood by me and supported me during this difficult time.
"I pray that the truth will prevail and that justice will be done," the coach concluded.
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