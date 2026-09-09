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Former Kaizer Chiefs centre-back slams the side's current rear-guard – ‘The team needs a leader at the back’
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Need for improved communication
Former Kaizer Chiefs centre-back Mokete Tsotetsi believes the side's current rear-guard lacks the confidence needed to inspire confidence in a team of such stature.
His comments follow public admissions from head coach Fernando da Cruz, who has openly criticised the error-prone Amakhosi defence while citing a distinct lack of leadership on the pitch.
In his analysis, Tsotetsi expressed frustration at the lack of cohesion despite a consistent starting line up.
"We've been playing the same back five, including the goalkeeper, for quite a few games now, so our backline is supposed to be gelling and gaining momentum.
"At the moment, there is no understanding amongst the back five," Tsotetsi told KickOff.
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Kwinika and Miguel under fire
The primary focus of the criticism has fallen on the partnership between Zitha Kwinika and Inacio Miguel.
Tsotetsi questioned the suitability of the duo, particularly highlighting Miguel’s dip in form since arriving from Angola.
"I don't know if Kwinika is naturally a centre-back or a full-back."
"Miguel, on the other side, hasn't been at his best, especially as an international from Angola. So, both of them haven't been on top of their game.”
The veteran’s analysis went further, suggesting that Miguel’s exclusion from the Angolan national team is a direct reflection of his domestic struggles.
"I'm with the head coach; the team needs a leader at the back."
"The fact that Miguel is no longer getting call-ups for his national team means his performance has dropped," he added.
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Concerns over discipline and brutality
Beyond tactical positioning, the disciplinary records of the current defenders have raised red flags.
Miguel, in particular, has developed a reputation for frequent cautions, averaging a yellow card every three appearances.
This record surpasses the caution rates of former "hardmen" like Morgan Gould and Andrew Rabutla.
Kwinika was also recently criticised for his hard tackles on Siwelele's Blessing Thulo by former PSL referee Victor Hlungwani.
"He got the ball clearly [in the initial tackle, but] this is brutality."
"It is endangering the safety of an opponent," Hlungwani said on SABC's Soccer Zone.
"He gets the ball, and after getting the ball, straight leg on the ankle there. This is brutality.”
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Focus shifts to Polokwane City
Despite the defensive frailties, Kaizer Chiefs managed to secure a 3-2 victory over Siwelele FC in their most recent league outing.
However, the goals conceded have only intensified the debate regarding the stability of the backline.
With the fans growing restless over the defensive lapses, the spotlight will remain firmly on Kwinika and Miguel.
The coaching staff will be desperate for a more disciplined and cohesive performance when the Glamour Boys face off against Polokwane City on Saturday, September 12.
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