Former Kaizer Chiefs centre-back slams the side's current rear-guard – ‘The team needs a leader at the back’

Former Kaizer Chiefs centre-back Mokete Tsotetsi believes the side's current rear-guard lacks the confidence needed to inspire confidence in a team of such stature.

His comments follow public admissions from head coach Fernando da Cruz, who has openly criticised the error-prone Amakhosi defence while citing a distinct lack of leadership on the pitch.

In his analysis, Tsotetsi expressed frustration at the lack of cohesion despite a consistent starting line up.

"We've been playing the same back five, including the goalkeeper, for quite a few games now, so our backline is supposed to be gelling and gaining momentum.

"At the moment, there is no understanding amongst the back five," Tsotetsi told KickOff.



