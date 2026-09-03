Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika lifts lid on Fernando Da Cruz’s revolution and ‘teacher’ coaching style - 'He makes you understand that'

Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika has opened up about life under Fernando da Cruz, explaining how the French tactician has placed a strong emphasis on the finer details of the game.

Kwinika highlighted the coach’s focus on fundamentals that can often go unnoticed, with the technical team working closely with the squad to improve their understanding of positioning, movement and the basic mechanics required on the pitch.

"The football language is universal, and so he has been emphasizing on doing the small things correctly, and that is contributing a lot," Kwinika said as per KickOff.

"He is not into big things but doing the basics properly, the small football details, your body position, the space you are in… he makes you understand that. And that is why maybe now it feels a little bit disappointing that we are not doing those things properly that he always emphasizes, which contributes in certain results of the game."



