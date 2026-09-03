Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika lifts lid on Fernando Da Cruz’s revolution and ‘teacher’ coaching style - 'He makes you understand that'
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The philosophy of fine margins
Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika has opened up about life under Fernando da Cruz, explaining how the French tactician has placed a strong emphasis on the finer details of the game.
Kwinika highlighted the coach’s focus on fundamentals that can often go unnoticed, with the technical team working closely with the squad to improve their understanding of positioning, movement and the basic mechanics required on the pitch.
"The football language is universal, and so he has been emphasizing on doing the small things correctly, and that is contributing a lot," Kwinika said as per KickOff.
"He is not into big things but doing the basics properly, the small football details, your body position, the space you are in… he makes you understand that. And that is why maybe now it feels a little bit disappointing that we are not doing those things properly that he always emphasizes, which contributes in certain results of the game."
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'He is a teacher'
Kwinika believes Da Cruz’s attention to detail could play an important role in shaping the Amakhosi squad, particularly the younger players.
The defender explained how the coach’s teaching approach is centred on helping the players understand the finer details that can make a difference on the pitch.
"He is a teacher. I think he is a good coach, and what is important for the young ones to grasp as much as they can, and they will get something.
"The process is clear, and it is just about fixing the small, finer football details that will determine a whole lot of results in the coming games," Kwinika added.
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Small details can make a big difference
Kwinika believes focusing on the finer aspects of the game can ultimately make a big difference. With Chiefs continuing to adapt to Da Cruz’s methods, the defender knows results will be important in building confidence.
He stressed the need for the squad to keep pushing forward and fully embrace the new system.
"So, I think the emphasis is one and simple, which is just to do the small things correctly, and then that can determine a whole lot of things and results at the end of the day."
What comes next for Amakhosi?
The Soweto giants host Siwelele, looking to return to winning ways after being held to a draw by Richards Bay.
With the Glamour Boys eager to maintain their positive run, Kwinika stressed the importance of collecting three points and building confidence as the team continues to settle into Da Cruz’s system.
"This game is important for us going forward because we know what is at stake. I think in us saying we are having a good run, it is just to keep the consistency.
"Winning the game will give us that confidence going forward, and we will continue from where we are, and we want to go to," Kwinika concluded.
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