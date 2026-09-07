Kaizer Chiefs Fernando Da Cruz hits out at defensive frailties - 'We have a lack of leadership, lack of character in our defensive line'

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz was critical of his side's defending after the 3-2 win over Siwelele FC on Sunday evening.

The Soweto giants got back to winning ways in the Betway Premiership as goals from Mfundo Vilakazi, Wandile Duba and an own goal from Samukelo Xulu got the team over the line against a Siwelele side who are yet to secure a win this season.

Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the game, Da Cruz was quick to point out that the result masked significant deficiencies within the squad.

While the attacking players did their job by finding the back of the net, the defensive display left much to be desired.



