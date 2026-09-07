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Kaizer Chiefs Fernando Da Cruz hits out at defensive frailties - 'We have a lack of leadership, lack of character in our defensive line'
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Da Cruz critical
Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz was critical of his side's defending after the 3-2 win over Siwelele FC on Sunday evening.
The Soweto giants got back to winning ways in the Betway Premiership as goals from Mfundo Vilakazi, Wandile Duba and an own goal from Samukelo Xulu got the team over the line against a Siwelele side who are yet to secure a win this season.
Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the game, Da Cruz was quick to point out that the result masked significant deficiencies within the squad.
While the attacking players did their job by finding the back of the net, the defensive display left much to be desired.
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We didn't score enough
“In the first half, we created a lot of chances, but we didn’t score enough and in the second half we had two chances and score two goals, so we have an issue about that," Da Cruz told SuperSport after the game.
The coach's frustration stemmed from the lack of clinical finishing in the opening period, which he believes put unnecessary pressure on the rest of the team.
"We need to work a lot on our defensive part to not give chances to the opponent," he added.
While Chiefs did create plenty of chances on the day, he was less than pleased with the organisation at the back. The Amakhosi manager feels that the current defensive structure is too fragile and susceptible to pressure, particularly when the forward line fails to capitalize on their dominance.
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A lack of...
The most damning part of the coach's assessment focused on the mentality of his defenders.
“We created a lot of chances, but we didn’t score so after that you can make mistakes because you’re not enough killer in the two boxes as either offensively and defensively," he said.
Da Cruz did not hold back when describing what he believes is missing from the current defensive unit.
"We have a lack of leadership, lack of character in our defensive line, a lack of personality in our defensive line so we need to correct that and work a lot," he declared.
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Winning is not enough
Despite the win, the message from the Chiefs camp is clear: winning alone is not enough if the performance levels do not meet the standards of the club.
The Amakhosi are currently unbeaten and looking to build momentum, but Da Cruz is wary of complacency setting in.
As Chiefs prepare for their upcoming fixtures, the focus during training is expected to shift heavily toward defensive drills and communication.
The players will need to respond to their manager's public criticism by showing the "personality" and "leadership" that he feels has been absent.
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