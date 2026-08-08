Former Bafana Bafana star backs Helman Mkhalele as Hugo Broos replacement - 'We can’t throw him away'
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The case for continuity in the Bafana dugout
As South Africa prepares for a new era following the departure of Hugo Broos, Benson Mhlongo has made a passionate plea for Helman Mkhalele to be given the reins.
Broos, who guided Bafana Bafana to a bronze medal at the 2023 AFCON and a historic knockout stage appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, recently stepped down, leaving a significant void.
The former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns utility man argued that Mkhalele’s intimate knowledge of the current squad makes him the ideal candidate to maintain the momentum built under the Belgian.
Broos himself previously endorsed his assistant, noting that the 1996 AFCON winner shares his footballing philosophy.
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Mhlongo questions the South African mentality
Mhlongo did not hold back when discussing why local coaches often struggle to get the top job, pointing toward a lack of support from within.
Speaking to FARPost, he said: “The question is, why was Mkhalele there in the first place? It’s a pity that our own people don’t believe in us.
"Supporters are very powerful.
"Since they have a voice, they can make or break you.”
The veteran midfielder urged SAFA to consider the long-term development of South African coaches rather than constantly looking abroad.
He continued: “Do we want to groom our own? Did we learn from the past? If Broos gives Mkhalele thumbs up, why can’t we give him a chance?
"Sometimes I feel we are not sure of what we want. Coach Pitso, Helman, Rulani [Mokwena] and all others are capable.”
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Unlocking the value of Mkhalele’s massive experience
To justify his stance, Mhlongo pointed to Mkhalele’s extensive resume, which spans decades of success at both the playing and coaching levels.
He believes that questioning Mkhalele’s credentials is an insult to his contributions to the game.
Mhlongo emphasised that the current assistant has already done the "hard yards" in the technical team and shouldn't be cast aside simply because a new head coach is arriving.
He added: “Mkhalele has been with the team all along. What more experience does he need?
"What’s the point of being with the national team all these years and then overlooking him when we need a new coach?
"You are talking about a guy who won the AFCON, played at AFCON and the World Cup, played in Europe and also coached at AFCON and the World Cup as an assistant.
"Let’s not insult him.”
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A plea for SAFA to retain local expertise
While the return of Pitso Mosimane looms large, Mhlongo’s primary concern is that Mkhalele’s technical expertise remains within the Bafana Bafana setup.
With AFCON 2027 qualifiers starting in September, the former defender believes stability is paramount.
“But as I said, it’s up to SAFA.
"If they go for another coach, Mkhalele should remain in the technical team.
"We can’t throw him away. It is time now. Let us not be afraid to go with our own.”
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