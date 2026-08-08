Former Bafana Bafana star backs Helman Mkhalele as Hugo Broos replacement - 'We can’t throw him away'

As South Africa prepares for a new era following the departure of Hugo Broos, Benson Mhlongo has made a passionate plea for Helman Mkhalele to be given the reins.

Broos, who guided Bafana Bafana to a bronze medal at the 2023 AFCON and a historic knockout stage appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, recently stepped down, leaving a significant void.

The former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns utility man argued that Mkhalele’s intimate knowledge of the current squad makes him the ideal candidate to maintain the momentum built under the Belgian.

Broos himself previously endorsed his assistant, noting that the 1996 AFCON winner shares his footballing philosophy.



