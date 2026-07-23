Pitso Mosimane admits to SAFA discussions over succeeding Hugo Broos in South Africa head coach role - 'What’s your plan? How do we take Bafana to a better level?'
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Mosimane confirms SAFA contact
Pitso Mosimane has revealed that he is among a select group of coaches approached by SAFA to discuss the future of the South African national team.
With Hugo Broos’ current deal set to expire at the end of July, the federation is actively scouring the market for a successor who can build on the foundations laid by the veteran Belgian tactician.
The 61-year-old clarified the nature of the discussions, highlighting that the federation is focused on a sustainable future.
"Well, the Bafana job I don’t know when contracts of… I guess you’re talking about coach Hugo Broos right? I don’t know when the contract ends. Is it available or not?" he told iDiski Times at the launch of his Youth Football Coaching Manual in Johannesburg.
"But I know that the federation has spoken to a lot of us about somebody to come in [with a] succession plan – What you want? What you going to do? What’s your plan? How do we take Bafana to a better level?”
Challenging the current Bafana standards
While Broos enjoyed significant success by reaching the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and securing back-to-back AFCON appearances, Mosimane believes there is still plenty of room for improvement.
The former Al Ahly boss insisted that the current achievements, while notable, do not represent an unreachable ceiling for South African football.
Mosimane remarked: "I always say that it’s important to leave the jersey at a better place. Yeah, there’s room, right? There’s room for improvement.
"I left Sundowns with the Champions League, did they have the second one?
"So every stage and every level can be reached, can be improved. It’s not the first time we qualify for World Cup, right?
"Carlos Perreira did it, right? It’s not the first time we won the AFCON. Clive Barker won it, right?"
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Addressing the 'high bar' narrative
Despite the positive sentiment surrounding the national team's recent resurgence, Mosimane was quick to provide a reality check regarding the historical context of Bafana Bafana’s achievements.
He argued that the "bar" has been set at similar heights in the past and that the current squad should be aiming to surpass those historical milestones rather than simply settling for parity.
“So we can maybe talk about going into the next round of knockouts. Yes, that we can celebrate. But being in semi-finals, quarter-finals, have we done that? Let’s be honest, right? So that bar, it is high, but has been achieved before.
“So we cannot just say, ‘oh, it’s a high bar and all that’. I mean, I left Sundowns. I won the treble, and they’ve won the league how many times after I left?
"So really, we can all do it, right? So no one is really we can say indispensable or what are we going to do? Come on, we can do a little bit better, right?"
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A vision for the future
The veteran coach concluded by emphasizing that South Africa has the pedigree to compete with the giants of the continent and the world.
By referencing historical results against top-tier opposition, Mosimane made it clear that he believes the infrastructure and talent are already in place to take the next step.
Reflecting on past performances, he said: "Yes, I think with Perreira we never lost to Mexico, right? And we were one up, right, until the 80th minute, right? So come on, we played Mexico before right? So really, it’s not really that much that you can say, ‘wow, how big the bar has been’?
"No, we’ve beaten Morocco. We’re beating Nigeria. We’re beating Ghana.
"So let’s just also be realistic of the truth of what has happened. We can be there. We’ve been in the semi-finals of CAF, right? So anything is possible.
“We can raise the bar. Yes, we have to leave the jersey at a better place. But possible, yes, Why, because it has been done before.”
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