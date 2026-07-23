Pitso Mosimane admits to SAFA discussions over succeeding Hugo Broos in South Africa head coach role - 'What’s your plan? How do we take Bafana to a better level?'

Pitso Mosimane has revealed that he is among a select group of coaches approached by SAFA to discuss the future of the South African national team.

With Hugo Broos’ current deal set to expire at the end of July, the federation is actively scouring the market for a successor who can build on the foundations laid by the veteran Belgian tactician.

The 61-year-old clarified the nature of the discussions, highlighting that the federation is focused on a sustainable future.

"Well, the Bafana job I don’t know when contracts of… I guess you’re talking about coach Hugo Broos right? I don’t know when the contract ends. Is it available or not?" he told iDiski Times at the launch of his Youth Football Coaching Manual in Johannesburg.

"But I know that the federation has spoken to a lot of us about somebody to come in [with a] succession plan – What you want? What you going to do? What’s your plan? How do we take Bafana to a better level?”