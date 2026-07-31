End of an era! Hugo Broos confirms Bafana Bafana exit as Belgian coach admits - 'I will not extend my contract'

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has reportedly informed members of his squad and technical team that he will not extend his contract, bringing his memorable five-year spell in charge of the national team to an end.

The Belgian mentor has long maintained that he intends to retire from coaching once his current deal expires.

However, following South Africa's impressive 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, speculation over a contract extension gathered momentum.

Despite the growing calls for him to stay, Broos has remained firm in his decision to step aside at the end of his contract.



