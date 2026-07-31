End of an era! Hugo Broos confirms Bafana Bafana exit as Belgian coach admits - 'I will not extend my contract'
- Getty Images
Broos chooses retirement over extension
Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has reportedly informed members of his squad and technical team that he will not extend his contract, bringing his memorable five-year spell in charge of the national team to an end.
The Belgian mentor has long maintained that he intends to retire from coaching once his current deal expires.
However, following South Africa's impressive 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, speculation over a contract extension gathered momentum.
Despite the growing calls for him to stay, Broos has remained firm in his decision to step aside at the end of his contract.
- Getty
A farewell to the Bafana squad
According to FARPost, the 74-year-old mentor shared with the team in their WhatsApp group that stepping away from the role was one of the toughest decisions of his career.
The full text of his message read:
"Dear guys, with pain in my heart, I will not extend my contract as coach of Bafana Bafana.
"My long absence from my family and the many lonely moments in South Africa have led me to make this difficult decision.
"We started five years ago a near-mission impossible.
"Through hard work, discipline, mentality and quality, our results kept getting better with a historical second round on WC 2026 a month ago."
- AFP
'I will never forget you'
His message continued by highlighting the deep bond he shared with the squad during his five-year revolution.
"I want to thank you for believing in me as a coach, for the fantastic atmosphere you created in the team.
"Our relationship was more than a coach-player relationship; I will never forget you.
"Thank you for everything. Coach Hugo," he concluded, marking the end of one of the most successful eras in recent South African history.
- Backpage
The hunt for a high-profile successor
With Broos departing, the focus shifts immediately to who will lead Bafana into the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
FarPost also revealed that former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Pitso Mosimane remains the frontrunner, with the association aiming to finalise the appointment before the team's AFCON qualifying campaign begins in September.
SAFA has scheduled a press conference for Friday to officially address the coaching situation and outline the road map for the future.
Finding a replacement who can maintain the momentum generated by Broos will be the primary objective for the local governing body.
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