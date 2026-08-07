Orlando Pirates defender Nkosinathi Sibisi sends warning to next Bafana Bafana coach after Hugo Broos exit: 'I think it’s going to be big boots to fill'
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The end of a successful era
Hugo Broos’ departure from Bafana Bafana was confirmed last week after overseeing one of the most successful periods for the national team.
Orlando Pirates defender Nkosinathi Sibisi says the next Bafana Bafana coach will have big boots to fill following the ‘bitter-sweet’ exit of Hugo Broos.
The versatile defender was a mainstay in the squad under the veteran manager and witnessed firsthand how the 74-year-old transformed the technical and emotional landscape of the team.
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Sibisi reflects on Broos' legacy
"It’s a bitter one to swallow. We’ve formed such a bond with the coach, and he was one of the honest guys I have worked with," the centre-back said as per Soccer Laduma.
"He was a straight-on guy. White was white and black was black. There was no in-between."
The Pirates stalwart continued to explain that while the exit is difficult, it might be the right moment for the coach to step away from the rigours of international management.
Sibisi noted: "I think it was maybe time for him. He is old, and I think he needs to spend time with his family, his grandkids. But you can never question what he has done for the country. He came here with an objective, and he ticked every box."
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Warning for the new appointment
As Sibisi was one of the players who featured regularly in Broos' squad, and he got to know the Belgian coach well enough to make the conclusion that the next man in charge will have his work cut out to take the team to even greater heights.
The expectations from the public have evolved significantly; no longer is qualifying for tournaments enough, as the bronze medal in Ivory Coast has whetted the appetite for actual silverware.
"I am really looking forward to who comes next. I think it’s going to be big boots to fill. May the success continue for the national team," Sibisi added.
His comments serve as a reminder that the next coach is not just inheriting a squad of players, but a winning culture that requires careful maintenance.
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The search for a successor begins
The clock is ticking for the football governing body as the competitive calendar does not pause for administrative transitions.
The SAFA national executive committee is expected to meet this Saturday, where a decision on the new coach will be made.
SAFA officials have made it clear that they want to have a new coach in charge to lead the team before the next international window opens.
The vacancy has already attracted significant interest from both local and international candidates, all hoping to build on the foundation laid by Broos.
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