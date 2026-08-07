Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Raul Jimenez Mexico Nkosinathi Sibisi Bafana BafanaBackpagepix
Samuel Nkosi

Orlando Pirates defender Nkosinathi Sibisi sends warning to next Bafana Bafana coach after Hugo Broos exit: 'I think it’s going to be big boots to fill'

N. Sibisi
Orlando Pirates
H. Broos
Orlando Pirates vs Durban City
Durban City
MTN 8 Cup
AmaZulu FC vs Orlando Pirates
AmaZulu FC
Premier Soccer League
South Africa

Bucs captain has issued a significant warning to whoever succeeds the experienced coach as the head coach of South Africa. Following the Belgian's confirmed departure after five successful years, the national team star believes the standard has been set incredibly high for the incoming manager.

  • Hugo Broos South Africa 2026Getty Images

    The end of a successful era

    Hugo Broos’ departure from Bafana Bafana was confirmed last week after overseeing one of the most successful periods for the national team.

    Orlando Pirates defender Nkosinathi Sibisi says the next Bafana Bafana coach will have big boots to fill following the ‘bitter-sweet’ exit of Hugo Broos.

    The versatile defender was a mainstay in the squad under the veteran manager and witnessed firsthand how the 74-year-old transformed the technical and emotional landscape of the team.



    • Advertisement
  • Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Sibisi reflects on Broos' legacy

    "It’s a bitter one to swallow. We’ve formed such a bond with the coach, and he was one of the honest guys I have worked with," the centre-back said as per Soccer Laduma.

    "He was a straight-on guy. White was white and black was black. There was no in-between."

    The Pirates stalwart continued to explain that while the exit is difficult, it might be the right moment for the coach to step away from the rigours of international management.

    Sibisi noted: "I think it was maybe time for him. He is old, and I think he needs to spend time with his family, his grandkids. But you can never question what he has done for the country. He came here with an objective, and he ticked every box."



  • Flavio Silva and Nkosinathi Sibisi, Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Warning for the new appointment

    As Sibisi was one of the players who featured regularly in Broos' squad, and he got to know the Belgian coach well enough to make the conclusion that the next man in charge will have his work cut out to take the team to even greater heights.

    The expectations from the public have evolved significantly; no longer is qualifying for tournaments enough, as the bronze medal in Ivory Coast has whetted the appetite for actual silverware.

    "I am really looking forward to who comes next. I think it’s going to be big boots to fill. May the success continue for the national team," Sibisi added.

    His comments serve as a reminder that the next coach is not just inheriting a squad of players, but a winning culture that requires careful maintenance.



    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Hugo Broos Bafana BafanaGetty

    The search for a successor begins

    The clock is ticking for the football governing body as the competitive calendar does not pause for administrative transitions.

    The SAFA national executive committee is expected to meet this Saturday, where a decision on the new coach will be made.

    SAFA officials have made it clear that they want to have a new coach in charge to lead the team before the next international window opens.

    The vacancy has already attracted significant interest from both local and international candidates, all hoping to build on the foundation laid by Broos.

MTN 8 Cup
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Durban City crest
Durban City
DRC
Premier Soccer League
AmaZulu FC crest
AmaZulu FC
AMA
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP