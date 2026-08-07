Orlando Pirates defender Nkosinathi Sibisi sends warning to next Bafana Bafana coach after Hugo Broos exit: 'I think it’s going to be big boots to fill'

"It’s a bitter one to swallow. We’ve formed such a bond with the coach, and he was one of the honest guys I have worked with," the centre-back said as per Soccer Laduma.

"He was a straight-on guy. White was white and black was black. There was no in-between."

The Pirates stalwart continued to explain that while the exit is difficult, it might be the right moment for the coach to step away from the rigours of international management.

Sibisi noted: "I think it was maybe time for him. He is old, and I think he needs to spend time with his family, his grandkids. But you can never question what he has done for the country. He came here with an objective, and he ticked every box."







