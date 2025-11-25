Helman Mkhalele confirms his aspirations to become 'head coach' with Bafana Bafana position set to become vacant

Pundits and some Bafana legends have named Mkhalele and Benni McCarthy as the best coaches who can replace Broos.

Recently, former Pirates star Teboho Moloi explained why the retired Bafana stars are the best to take over the national team.

"It's about time here at home we respect our own homegrown coaches. All along, the noise was 'Helman doesn't have qualifications' or 'Helman is not suitable to work as a Bafana Bafana assistant or at whatever level'," Moloi said.

"Hugo Broos has said that 'Helman must replace me' because he can see his knowledge; he can see that this man has played at the highest level. In 1995, he won a star for Orlando Pirates; in 1996, he won the AFCON for Bafana Bafana. How many years did he spend playing overseas in Turkey?

"Benni has to go to Kenya to prove he's a qualified coach? Like Helman, he has played at the highest level. Benni has proven without doing any favour that he can lead a national team," he added.

"Helman has proven himself as an assistant coach; even Hugo Broos is saying a lot about him. So for once, when it comes to the national team, let's look at our own. They are qualified, they have papers, and they have experience."