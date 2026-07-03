Fernando Da Cruz lays down the marker as he arrives at Kaizer Chiefs - 'I’m confident we will rise to the challenge'
A new dawn at Naturena
The wait is finally over for the Amakhosi faithful as Fernando Da Cruz stepped onto South African soil to officially begin his tenure as the head coach of Kaizer Chiefs.
His arrival at the club’s Naturena headquarters coincides with pre-season activities as the squad prepares for the 2026/27 domestic campaign.
Speaking for the first time, the new man at the helm expressed his deep connection to the club and his readiness to handle the immense expectations that come with the Chiefs hot seat.
"I’m very happy to be here," Da Cruz stated as per the Club's website.
"The Club has always held a special place in my heart, and I’ve kept a close eye on its journey over the past two years. Kaizer Chiefs is a massive institution with passionate supporters and a proud history."
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Da Cruz ready for the pressure
He emphasised the need for a cultural shift within the dressing room to bring back the glory days to the Soweto giants.
"My focus now is on building a strong connection with the players, instilling a winning mentality, and working together to achieve the success our fans deserve.
"The journey ahead will demand hard work and unity, but I’m confident we will rise to the challenge,” .
The Sporting Director’s vision
Explaining the rationale behind the appointment, Amakhosi' Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr expressed his optimism regarding the partnership.
"We would like to welcome Coach Da Cruz to Kaizer Chiefs," Motaung Jr noted.
"His arrival marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for the Club, and we look forward to seeing his vision take shape with the team.
"With the passion of our loyal supporters and the commitment of our players, we believe this partnership will bring renewed energy and success as we prepare for the upcoming season."
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Building on pre-season foundations
While Da Cruz has only just arrived, the Amakhosi squad has already been hard at work.
The team has been in pre-season training for the past two weeks, with the existing technical staff ensuring a smooth transition.
This head start allows the new coach to implement his tactical ideas immediately.