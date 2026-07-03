Fernando Da Cruz lays down the marker as he arrives at Kaizer Chiefs - 'I’m confident we will rise to the challenge'

The wait is finally over for the Amakhosi faithful as Fernando Da Cruz stepped onto South African soil to officially begin his tenure as the head coach of Kaizer Chiefs.

His arrival at the club’s Naturena headquarters coincides with pre-season activities as the squad prepares for the 2026/27 domestic campaign.

Speaking for the first time, the new man at the helm expressed his deep connection to the club and his readiness to handle the immense expectations that come with the Chiefs hot seat.

"I’m very happy to be here," Da Cruz stated as per the Club's website.

"The Club has always held a special place in my heart, and I’ve kept a close eye on its journey over the past two years. Kaizer Chiefs is a massive institution with passionate supporters and a proud history."







