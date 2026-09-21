England call up two replacements after Cole Palmer, Declan Rice and Man Utd duo withdraw from squad

Tuchel’s preparations for England's upcoming Nations League campaign have been significantly disrupted by a series of high-profile withdrawals. Chelsea’s talismanic forward Cole Palmer, Arsenal powerhouse Declan Rice, and the Manchester United duo of Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford have all been ruled out of the squad. Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento completes the list of five players who will not be participating in the forthcoming international fixtures, leaving the German coach with several holes to fill in his tactical setup.

In response to these absences, Tuchel has turned to youth and familiarity by calling up Everton midfielder James Garner and Nottingham Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White. The duo is scheduled to link up with the rest of the Three Lions contingent on Tuesday.

While the loss of established starters like Rice and Palmer is a blow, it opens the door for Garner and Gibbs-White to stake their claim for a permanent spot in the new manager's plans as England prepares to face top-tier European competition in the Nations League A group.