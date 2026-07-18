Elche CF vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, venue, squad news and match information for this pre-season friendly match in Spain
- Pinatar Arena
Match information
Game:
Elche CF vs Kaizer Chiefs
Date:
18/07/26
Kick-off time:
19:00 SAST
Venue:
Pinatar Arena, San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia, Spain.
- Kaizer Chiefs
How to follow the match
For any lucky Chiefs fans in Spain, the Pinatar Arena offers a summer season pass to fans where for a fee of €50 (ZAR935) they are able to access all matches played at the stadium until the end of August.
For the rest of us options appear limited.
Fotmob should carry a live scores feed and there have been reports that Elche plan to stream the match live on their YouTube channel.
However, both clubs are usually active on X to keep fans abreast of their activities. To follow either club's X posts:
Kaizer Chiefs squad news
Fernando Da Cruz has so far experimented with different combos but is inching his way towards a favoured starting XI.
With this being their last tour match before they head home to face Zimbabwean champions Scottland FC in the Toyota Cup on July 26, the new coach will likely play something close to his preferred starting XI.
Possible XI: Brandon Petersen, Thabiso Monyane, Thabo Moloisane, Inácio Miguel, Bradley Cross, Lebohang Maboe, Reeve Frosler, Ethan Chislett, Pule Mmodi, Etiosa Ighodaro, Asanele Velebayi.
Expect though a raft of changes for the second half as they get as many minutes into the squad as possible.
Elche squad news
The LaLiga side have had a pretty turbulent summer with Eder Sarabia, the coach who led the club to promotion and then La Liga survival, resigning at the end of the season and then losing their main attacking trio, with Andre Silva, Rafa Mir and Alvaro Rodriguez all leaving the club with the latter joining English Premier League club Bournemouth for a fee in the region of 25 million Euros.
New coach Martín Anselmi has been busy in the transfer market himself with right back Buba Sangare, centre back Victor Chust and former Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Gonzalo Villar all joining so far.
- Kaizer Chiefs
Head-to-head and recent form
These two sides have never met before so there's no head-to-head data. In their most recent results, their form looks like this:
Elche FC: D W L D L
Kaizer Chiefs: D D L W D
The Spanish club finished a solid 15th in LaLiga last season, ensuring survival on their return to the top flight and will be looking to build on that in the forthcoming season.
Kaizer Chiefs on the other hand, finished third in the Premier Soccer League and qualified for the CAF Confederations Cup continental competition, but they finished 15 points behind champions Orlando Pirates and will be looking to close that gap in 2026/27.
- Getty Images Sport
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