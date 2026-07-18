Elche CF vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, venue, squad news and match information for this pre-season friendly match in Spain

For any lucky Chiefs fans in Spain, the Pinatar Arena offers a summer season pass to fans where for a fee of €50 (ZAR935) they are able to access all matches played at the stadium until the end of August.

For the rest of us options appear limited.

Fotmob should carry a live scores feed and there have been reports that Elche plan to stream the match live on their YouTube channel.

However, both clubs are usually active on X to keep fans abreast of their activities. To follow either club's X posts:

Kaizer Chiefs

Elche