Durban City vs TS Galaxy Nedbank Cup Final Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Durban City will nominally be the home side against TS Galaxy in the final at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday evening, only the second time this World Cup venue has hosted the final match, after SuperSport beat Orlando Pirates 3-2 in a pulsating game in 2016.

With a trophy on the line, both teams will be fighting tooth and nail for the victory and to get their names etched into the history of this competition.

Ahead of the highly anticipated duel, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.

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