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Samkelo Maseko, Durban City, September 2025Backpage
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Durban City vs TS Galaxy Nedbank Cup Final Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

TS Galaxy vs Durban City
Cup
TS Galaxy
Durban City
Durban City vs TS Galaxy
Premier Soccer League
TS Galaxy vs Durban City
B. Parker

Both sides have been bullish during the build up to the final but only one can emerge victorious with their name engraved on the trophy. The Citizens will be confident after doing the league double over The Rockets but their new interim coach Bernard Parker has cup pedigree he can hopefully instil in his players.

Durban City will nominally be the home side against TS Galaxy in the final at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday evening, only the second time this World Cup venue has hosted the final match, after SuperSport beat Orlando Pirates 3-2 in a pulsating game in 2016. 

With a trophy on the line, both teams will be fighting tooth and nail for the victory and to get their names etched into the history of this competition.

Ahead of the highly anticipated duel, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.

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  • Nedbank Cup trophyTwitter

    Kick-off time

    Game:Durban City vs TS Galaxy
    Date:May 02, 2026
    Kick-off:18h00 SA Time
    Venue:Peter Mokaba Stadium
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  • How to watch Durban City vs TS Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202

    You can also get all the LIVE updates here at GOAL.

  • Durban City team news & squad

    Durban City possible XI: Keet, Mashego, Mkhize, Gcaba, Jalai, Poggenpoel, Jurgens, Mthembu, Domingo, Maseko, Mwamba.

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  • TS Galaxy team news & squads

    TS Galaxy possible XI: Tape, Letsoenyo, Mncwango, Mbunjana, Salatiel, Zindoga, Kakora, Maduna, Mvelase, Mahlambi, Letsoalo.

  • Bernard Parker, TS Galaxy , April 2026TS Galaxy

    Head-to-head and recent form

    The Rockets have the deck stacked against them. They are fighting relegation in the PSL where they are winless in their last 11 matches, a scenario that saw coach Adnan Beganovic sacked last week and interim coach Bernard Parker appointed until the end of the season.

    In Parker's first match in charge they limped to a 0-0 draw at home to fellow relegation strugglers Magesi but can console themselves with having won this trophy before when they beat Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in the 2019 final. 

    Durban City, despite several bouts of coaching turmoil in their debut season in the PSL, are sitting inside the Top Eight, a great position for a newly promoted club. 

    Recent results have, however, left a lot to be desired as no wins in their last four league outings, including a 5-2 thrashing at the hands of Magesi, have dented the mood around the Chatsworth club. 

    Head-to-head record this season
    DateMatchCompetition
    February 13, 2026Durban City 2 - 0 TS GalaxyPSL
    August 10, 2025TS Galaxy 0 - 2 Durban CityPSL
  • TS Galaxy, February 2026Backpage

    Useful links

Cup
TS Galaxy crest
TS Galaxy
TSG
Durban City crest
Durban City
DRC