Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Kaizer Chiefs, March 2026Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Predicted XI Kaizer Chiefs vs Durban City: Will Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef opt to start Mduduzi Shabalala ahead of Ethan Chislett?

The Glamour Boys are under incredible pressure to turn the tide after four consecutive losses. Against the Premier Soccer League debutants, they enjoy a home advantage, but playing in front of their fans will put them under more pressure. Another loss, or even a draw, will only act to jeopardise their position, with more ground ceded in the league's title race.

GOAL takes a look at how Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef are likely to line up their team for the Premier Soccer League encounter against Durban City on Sunday at the FNB Stadium.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!

 🟢📱
  • Bruce Bvuma, Kaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs

    GOALKEEPER: Bruce Bvuma

    With Brandon Petersen yet to recover fully from a recent injury, Bvuma is expected to take charge of the goalkeeping role.

    • Advertisement
  • Thabiso Monyane, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    RIGHT-BACK: Thabiso Monyane

    This is a position that has seen Monyane and Dillon Solomons interchanged regularly.

    Given that Solomons has been quite shaky in recent games, the former Orlando Pirates fullback stands a better chance to start.

  • Bradley Cross, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    LEFT-BACK: Bradley Cross

    After Nkanyiso Sjhinga was injured on his debut against Richards Bay, Bradley Cross is likely to start.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Zitha Kwinika, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Zitha Kwinika

    The experienced defender is set for action again after he was suspended for the Richards Bay game.

  • Inacio Miguel, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Inacio Miguel

    The Angolan was an unused substitute against Richards Bay as the coaches were cautious with him to regain full fitness and after a long rest, he could be back to start.

  • Lebohang Maboe, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Lebohang Maboe

    As Chiefs struggle to return to winning ways, eyes are on their most experienced stars to help end the winless run.

    Maboe is one of them, and the former Mamelodi Sundowns star has to deliver in midfield.

  • Siphesihle Ndlovu of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Siphesihle Ndlovu

    With Sibongiseni Mthethwa suspended, Ndlovu should be deployed to play alongside Maboe in midfield.

    Nkosingiphile Ngcobo is also a viable alternative.

  • Ethan Chislett and Devin Titus, Kaizer Chiefs vs StellenboschBackpage

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Ethan Chislett

    Since he made his debut, Chislett has not looked back, and his rise is putting Mduduzi Shabalala's position in the first team in danger.

  • Asanele Velebayi, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpagepix

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Asanele Velebayi

    The former Cape Town Spurs winger has enjoyed a convincing run for the Soweto giants.

    His rise means Pule Mmodi's position as a starter is not guaranteed anymore.

  • Glody Lilepo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    LEFT ATTACKER: Glody Lilepo

    Gaston Sirino had an impressive run against Richards Bay, although Chiefs ended up losing the game.

    With Glody Lilepo available, Kaze and Ben Youssef have a selection headache about who should fill this position on Sunday.

  • Flavio Silva of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Flavio da Silva

    As the striking department struggles to convert chances into goals, Silva and his fellow strikers have come under immense criticism.

    Will the Guinea-Bissau-born star deliver against Durban City?

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Durban City crest
Durban City
DRC
Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Magesi FC crest
Magesi FC
MGE
0