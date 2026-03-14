GOAL takes a look at how Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef are likely to line up their team for the Premier Soccer League encounter against Durban City on Sunday at the FNB Stadium.
Predicted XI Kaizer Chiefs vs Durban City: Will Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef opt to start Mduduzi Shabalala ahead of Ethan Chislett?
- Kaizer Chiefs
GOALKEEPER: Bruce Bvuma
With Brandon Petersen yet to recover fully from a recent injury, Bvuma is expected to take charge of the goalkeeping role.
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RIGHT-BACK: Thabiso Monyane
This is a position that has seen Monyane and Dillon Solomons interchanged regularly.
Given that Solomons has been quite shaky in recent games, the former Orlando Pirates fullback stands a better chance to start.
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LEFT-BACK: Bradley Cross
After Nkanyiso Sjhinga was injured on his debut against Richards Bay, Bradley Cross is likely to start.
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CENTRE-BACK: Zitha Kwinika
The experienced defender is set for action again after he was suspended for the Richards Bay game.
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CENTRE-BACK: Inacio Miguel
The Angolan was an unused substitute against Richards Bay as the coaches were cautious with him to regain full fitness and after a long rest, he could be back to start.
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CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Lebohang Maboe
As Chiefs struggle to return to winning ways, eyes are on their most experienced stars to help end the winless run.
Maboe is one of them, and the former Mamelodi Sundowns star has to deliver in midfield.
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CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Siphesihle Ndlovu
With Sibongiseni Mthethwa suspended, Ndlovu should be deployed to play alongside Maboe in midfield.
Nkosingiphile Ngcobo is also a viable alternative.
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ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Ethan Chislett
Since he made his debut, Chislett has not looked back, and his rise is putting Mduduzi Shabalala's position in the first team in danger.
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RIGHT ATTACKER: Asanele Velebayi
The former Cape Town Spurs winger has enjoyed a convincing run for the Soweto giants.
His rise means Pule Mmodi's position as a starter is not guaranteed anymore.
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LEFT ATTACKER: Glody Lilepo
Gaston Sirino had an impressive run against Richards Bay, although Chiefs ended up losing the game.
With Glody Lilepo available, Kaze and Ben Youssef have a selection headache about who should fill this position on Sunday.
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CENTRE-FORWARD: Flavio da Silva
As the striking department struggles to convert chances into goals, Silva and his fellow strikers have come under immense criticism.
Will the Guinea-Bissau-born star deliver against Durban City?