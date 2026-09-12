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Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns PSL Match Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions
Match information
Game:
Chippa United vs Sundowns
Date:
12/09/26
Kick-off:
17:30
Venue:
Buffalo City Municipality Stadium, KuGompo City.
- Getty
How to watch Chippa vs Sundowns - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
Chippa United team news
Assistant coach Nkosohlanga Dikeni, once the club’s interim manager, has reportedly submitted his resignation leaving Brandon Truter on his own in the dugout.
Truter has been candid about the gaps in his squad but realistic about the club’s budget constraints.
Midfielder Ibrahim Bance finally received his work permit and should be in contention to start.
Stanley Nwabali, back at the club since July after six months without competitive football, has been outstanding for the Chilli Boys, ranking second in the entire league for saves.
Sundowns team news
Miguel Cardoso continues to navigate a significant injury list with right-back Khuliso Mudau out with a long-term injury, while Keanu Cupido and Arthur Sales are also still side lined.
However, he still has an embarrassment of riches at his disposal and added to those riches on Friday when they announced the signing of Bafana Bafana right-back Thabang Matuludi who follows fellow right back Deano Van Rooyen through the door.
Cardoso will have one eye on the club's upcoming FIFA Intercontinental Cup against Al-Ahli next weekend so there's a good chance he will rotate his squad for this one.
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Head-to-head and recent form
Chippa United form: D D L D D
Four draws and one defeat to leave the club in 12th position is not too bad a start to the league campaign, but just two goals in five matches is the joint lowest return in the competition and the lack of goals will need addressed if they are to avoid a relegation battle.
Sundowns form: W W W W W
The Pretoria side are cruising again and seem to have put their leaky defence days behind them with only one goal conceded in their last three league games while scoring seven.
Most recent head-to-head record:
Date
Score
Competition
03/04/26
Sundowns 4-1 Chippa
PSL
09/08/25
Chippa 1-1 Sundowns
PSL
GOAL Prediction
Home: 17%
Draw: 56%
Away: 27%
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