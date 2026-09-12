Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns PSL Match Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions

Assistant coach Nkosohlanga Dikeni, once the club’s interim manager, has reportedly submitted his resignation leaving Brandon Truter on his own in the dugout.

Truter has been candid about the gaps in his squad but realistic about the club’s budget constraints.

Midfielder Ibrahim Bance finally received his work permit and should be in contention to start.

Stanley Nwabali, back at the club since July after six months without competitive football, has been outstanding for the Chilli Boys, ranking second in the entire league for saves.







