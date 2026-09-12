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Teboho Mokoena, Sirgio Kammies and Khanya Mfecane, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Chippa UnitedBackpage
Steve Blues

Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns PSL Match Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions

Premier Soccer League
Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Chippa United
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
M. Cardoso
B. Leon
I. Rayners
A. Modiba
T. Mokoena
S. Ndlovu
G. Kekana
G. Kekana
T. Matthews
M. Allende

GOAL gives you all the details to follow the Brazilians' league fixture at the Buffalo City Municipality Stadium in KuGompo City against the Chilli Boys. The African champions are looking to extend their lead to nine points at the summit of the table while title rivals Orlando Pirates are occupied with continental assignments.

  • Buffalo City Municipality Stadium

    Match information


    Game:

    Chippa United vs Sundowns

    Date:

    12/09/26

    Kick-off:

    17:30

    Venue:

    Buffalo City Municipality Stadium, KuGompo City.


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  • Soccer on TVGetty

    How to watch Chippa vs Sundowns - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202


    Or follow live GOAL updates here.

  • Chippa United team news

    Assistant coach Nkosohlanga Dikeni, once the club’s interim manager, has reportedly submitted his resignation leaving Brandon Truter on his own in the dugout.

    Truter has been candid about the gaps in his squad but realistic about the club’s budget constraints.

    Midfielder Ibrahim Bance finally received his work permit and should be in contention to start.

    Stanley Nwabali, back at the club since July after six months without competitive football, has been outstanding for the Chilli Boys, ranking second in the entire league for saves.



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  • Sundowns team news

    Miguel Cardoso continues to navigate a significant injury list with right-back Khuliso Mudau out with a long-term injury, while Keanu Cupido and Arthur Sales are also still side lined.

    However, he still has an embarrassment of riches at his disposal and added to those riches on Friday when they announced the signing of Bafana Bafana right-back Thabang Matuludi who follows fellow right back Deano Van Rooyen through the door.

    Cardoso will have one eye on the club's upcoming FIFA Intercontinental Cup against Al-Ahli next weekend so there's a good chance he will rotate his squad for this one.



  • Kutlwano Letlhaku, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Chippa United form: D D L D D

    Four draws and one defeat to leave the club in 12th position is not too bad a start to the league campaign, but just two goals in five matches is the joint lowest return in the competition and the lack of goals will need addressed if they are to avoid a relegation battle.

    Sundowns form: W W W W W

    The Pretoria side are cruising again and seem to have put their leaky defence days behind them with only one goal conceded in their last three league games while scoring seven.

    Most recent head-to-head record:

    Date

    Score

    Competition

    03/04/26

    Sundowns 4-1 Chippa

    PSL

    09/08/25

    Chippa 1-1 Sundowns

    PSL


    GOAL Prediction

    Home: 17%

    Draw: 56%

    Away: 27%

  • Teboho Mokoena Fawaaz Basadien Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Useful links

Premier Soccer League
Chippa United crest
Chippa United
CHI
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
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