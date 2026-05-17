Cedric Kaze reflects on Kaizer Chiefs’ campaign - 'Everyone was competing, and I believe we were also very close until late January'

In an unexpected twist, Kaizer Chiefs have enjoyed a relatively improved 2025/26 Premier Soccer League campaign, even without any silverware to show for their efforts.

Co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef have guided Amakhosi to a top-three finish, securing qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup and restoring a sense of progress at Naturena.

At one stage, the Glamour Boys even hinted at a possible title challenge, before Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates pulled clear to turn the race into a two-horse affair.

Chiefs currently sit on 54 points from 29 matches, with one final fixture against Chippa United still to come.



