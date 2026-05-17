Cedric Kaze reflects on Kaizer Chiefs’ campaign - 'Everyone was competing, and I believe we were also very close until late January'
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Closing the gap on the heavyweights
In an unexpected twist, Kaizer Chiefs have enjoyed a relatively improved 2025/26 Premier Soccer League campaign, even without any silverware to show for their efforts.
Co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef have guided Amakhosi to a top-three finish, securing qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup and restoring a sense of progress at Naturena.
At one stage, the Glamour Boys even hinted at a possible title challenge, before Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates pulled clear to turn the race into a two-horse affair.
Chiefs currently sit on 54 points from 29 matches, with one final fixture against Chippa United still to come.
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'We were also very close'
Speaking to the media after Amakhosi’s narrow 1-0 win over AmaZulu on Saturday, Kaze reflected on the season as the campaign nears its conclusion, sharing his thoughts on the team’s progress and overall performance.
"Yeah, I would say there was not any dominant team in the league this season, and everyone was competing, and I believe we were also very close until late January," said Kaze.
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Lessons from a mid-season slump
The Burundian tactician admitted there are valuable lessons to take from the season, reflecting on what could have been done differently to keep pace with the log leaders.
"But also it's a lesson that we learnt on what we could have done differently, maybe to stay in contact with the log leaders, but if you see the difference between the points we have now and the previous season, it's true there's a big difference. But this team also deserves better things," he explained.
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What comes next for Amakhosi?
Also reflecting on the Usuthu challenge, Kaze was satisfied with securing maximum points, with the result setting the stage for a highly anticipated finale at Moses Mabhida Stadium against the Chilli Boys.
However, the visitors will also be fighting for their lives, desperate to collect points and avoid slipping into the relegation play-off zone.
"But, you know, we got the three points, and everything is good, so we need to just concentrate on the last game against Chippa United," Kaze concluded.