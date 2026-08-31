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Gayton McKenzie, March 2026Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Calls for VAR to protect PSL officials grow louder - 'Minister McKenzie finally agrees with me'

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Milford FC
Milford FC
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Orlando Pirates
Polokwane City
M. Cardoso

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has intensified his calls for the implementation of Video Assistant Referee technology in South African football. Following a controversial officiating decision during his side's MTN8 semi-final victory, the Portuguese tactician claimed he now has a powerful ally in his quest for technical reform.

  • Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Cardoso claims ministerial backing

    Cardoso believes he has found a significant supporter in his quest to bring VAR technology to the Premier Soccer League. The Masandawana coach revealed that he feels aligned with the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, regarding the urgent need for technological assistance for match officials.

    Speaking to the media after the second leg, Cardoso highlighted that the high-stakes nature of modern football requires a safety net for officials.

    "I think that mistakes can happen for everybody, obviously. What should happen, and I think that Minister McKenzie finally agrees with me that surely VAR should correct the mistakes.

    "We should protect the referees by introducing VAR; it’s simple as that," said Cardoso.


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  • Controversial Ndamane goal

    The latest push for VAR comes after a controversial moment in the clash against Golden Arrows. Khulumani Ndamane seemed to have found the net fairly, only for his celebration to be cut short when the referee ruled it out for an alleged handball.

    Cardoso was quick to point out that he is not looking for biased officiating but rather for consistency across the board.

    "There was, for example, I remember one; it was an unfortunate action, but it was an action of a tackle from one player of mine that should have been given a red card. But there were many of the other opponents that should have been red cards."



  • Antonio van Wyk vs Polokwane City, MTN8 Cup 2026

    'Let’s not judge the people'

    The Sundowns mentor emphasised that the introduction of technology is not about criticising the current crop of South African referees, but rather about shielding them from the intense pressure of human error.

    By providing a secondary review system, Cardoso believes the overall quality and reputation of the domestic game will improve.

    Cardoso reiterated that the focus should remain on the health of the sport as a whole.

    "I just want you to remember: a match against Polokwane City, the first fixture of this competition. So, let’s not judge the people that have a whistle in their hands, because sometimes we also need to protect them.

    "Let’s just create conditions so that we all can work as best as possible in the best interest of the game, of the football and of South Africa.

    "That’s the only thing I have to say."


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  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Backpage

    What comes next for Masandawana?

    Despite the officiating drama, Sundowns have secured their place in a blockbuster Wafa Wafa showdown against rivals Orlando Pirates.

    The tactical battle between two of the country’s heavyweights is likely to put the spotlight on the officials once again, with Cardoso aware that in a high-pressure cup final, even the smallest error can prove costly.

    That only strengthens his argument that PSL needs to modernise its officiating standards and embrace technology capable of supporting referees on the biggest stage.


Premier Soccer League
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Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
Milford FC crest
Milford FC
MIL
Premier Soccer League
Lamontville Golden Arrows crest
Lamontville Golden Arrows
LAM
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC