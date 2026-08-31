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Calls for VAR to protect PSL officials grow louder - 'Minister McKenzie finally agrees with me'
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Cardoso claims ministerial backing
Cardoso believes he has found a significant supporter in his quest to bring VAR technology to the Premier Soccer League. The Masandawana coach revealed that he feels aligned with the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, regarding the urgent need for technological assistance for match officials.
Speaking to the media after the second leg, Cardoso highlighted that the high-stakes nature of modern football requires a safety net for officials.
"I think that mistakes can happen for everybody, obviously. What should happen, and I think that Minister McKenzie finally agrees with me that surely VAR should correct the mistakes.
"We should protect the referees by introducing VAR; it’s simple as that," said Cardoso.
Controversial Ndamane goal
The latest push for VAR comes after a controversial moment in the clash against Golden Arrows. Khulumani Ndamane seemed to have found the net fairly, only for his celebration to be cut short when the referee ruled it out for an alleged handball.
Cardoso was quick to point out that he is not looking for biased officiating but rather for consistency across the board.
"There was, for example, I remember one; it was an unfortunate action, but it was an action of a tackle from one player of mine that should have been given a red card. But there were many of the other opponents that should have been red cards."
'Let’s not judge the people'
The Sundowns mentor emphasised that the introduction of technology is not about criticising the current crop of South African referees, but rather about shielding them from the intense pressure of human error.
By providing a secondary review system, Cardoso believes the overall quality and reputation of the domestic game will improve.
Cardoso reiterated that the focus should remain on the health of the sport as a whole.
"I just want you to remember: a match against Polokwane City, the first fixture of this competition. So, let’s not judge the people that have a whistle in their hands, because sometimes we also need to protect them.
"Let’s just create conditions so that we all can work as best as possible in the best interest of the game, of the football and of South Africa.
"That’s the only thing I have to say."
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What comes next for Masandawana?
Despite the officiating drama, Sundowns have secured their place in a blockbuster Wafa Wafa showdown against rivals Orlando Pirates.
The tactical battle between two of the country’s heavyweights is likely to put the spotlight on the officials once again, with Cardoso aware that in a high-pressure cup final, even the smallest error can prove costly.
That only strengthens his argument that PSL needs to modernise its officiating standards and embrace technology capable of supporting referees on the biggest stage.
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