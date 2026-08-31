Calls for VAR to protect PSL officials grow louder - 'Minister McKenzie finally agrees with me'

Cardoso believes he has found a significant supporter in his quest to bring VAR technology to the Premier Soccer League. The Masandawana coach revealed that he feels aligned with the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, regarding the urgent need for technological assistance for match officials.

Speaking to the media after the second leg, Cardoso highlighted that the high-stakes nature of modern football requires a safety net for officials.

"I think that mistakes can happen for everybody, obviously. What should happen, and I think that Minister McKenzie finally agrees with me that surely VAR should correct the mistakes.

"We should protect the referees by introducing VAR; it’s simple as that," said Cardoso.



