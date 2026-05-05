Big decision looms at Mamelodi Sundowns as Mothobi Mvala earns 'very important player in the locker room' tag amid contract renewal talks

While injuries have kept Mvala off the pitch for much of the current campaign, head coach Cardoso has been vocal about the player's intangible value.

The Portuguese tactician recently welcomed the defender back to the training grass, but he was quick to highlight that Mvala's contribution extends far beyond his physical presence on the field during matches.

“Mothobi is training with the team, but not for a long time – basically, almost one week. Obviously, considering the long-term injury he had, there's not only his return to training but also his return to performance,” Cardoso explained.



