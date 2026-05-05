Big decision looms at Mamelodi Sundowns as Mothobi Mvala earns 'very important player in the locker room' tag amid contract renewal talks
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Contract boost for Chloorkop mainstay
Mamelodi Sundowns are set to act decisively to end any uncertainty around Mothobi Mvala’s future, with plans in motion to trigger an extension clause in the defender’s contract, as reported by SABC Sport.
The versatile 31-year-old is now tied to Chloorkop beyond 2026, a decisive move that underlines his importance as a key pillar in Miguel Cardoso’s defensive setup.
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'Mothobi is training with the team'
While injuries have kept Mvala off the pitch for much of the current campaign, head coach Cardoso has been vocal about the player's intangible value.
The Portuguese tactician recently welcomed the defender back to the training grass, but he was quick to highlight that Mvala's contribution extends far beyond his physical presence on the field during matches.
“Mothobi is training with the team, but not for a long time – basically, almost one week. Obviously, considering the long-term injury he had, there's not only his return to training but also his return to performance,” Cardoso explained.
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Cardoso hails 'high profile' leader
"He is a very important player in the locker room, a very important player for us in terms of what we see.
"He's a leader, a high-profile and character. I love him so much, but I think we should not put too much pressure on him coming to the pitch to play.
"It's important to give him the proper condition so that when he comes, he really comes and settles down," he added.
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Sundowns' vision
By securing his contract now, the Brazilians are providing the player with the peace of mind needed to focus entirely on his rehabilitation and eventual return to peak match fitness without the looming distraction of an expiring deal.
By retaining Mvala, Sundowns are ensuring they keep a player with proven continental experience as they chase further glory in the Premier Soccer League and the CAF Champions League.
With the club currently leading the domestic standings, the stability of keeping senior figures like Mvala is viewed as essential to maintaining their dominance in South African football.