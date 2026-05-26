Benni McCarthy, Kenya, June 2025
Benni McCarthy on facing Bafana Bafana during Kenya’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying - 'We definitely won’t lose 8-0'
- Backpage
A conflict of interest for McCarthy
Kenya head coach Benni McCarthy has admitted that facing South Africa in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers will be an emotional challenge.
The former Manchester United first-team striker coach is currently tasked with leading the Harambee Stars, but he remains the all-time leading goal scorer for Bafana Bafana and a national hero in his homeland.
Speaking about the prospect of taking on his native country, McCarthy acknowledged the difficulty of the situation but remains professional about his job.
"We will do our best – we are most definitely targeting getting out of the group stages.
"And if we face Bafana Bafana, it will be tough, it will be really hard because for me, my heart is with Bafana," McCarthy explained to Pulse Sports.
- AFP
Defying the odds in Group D
Kenya find themselves in a competitive Group D alongside South Africa, Guinea, and Eritrea.
While Kenya are already guaranteed a spot in the finals as co-hosts alongside Uganda and Tanzania, they are still participating in the qualification process to build momentum and refine their squad ahead of the 2027 showpiece.
Only one team from the remaining three in the group will join McCarthy’s side in the final tournament.
"But of course, as a coach, you want to do the job for the country that you work for.
"So yeah, I want to do well, but I know it will be almost impossible for us," the 48-year-old added, highlighting the sheer scale of the task facing his developing Kenyan side against the established power of Bafana Bafana.
- Backpage
Bridging the gap in quality
McCarthy was candid about the difference in resources and quality between the two nations.
South Africa has enjoyed a resurgence in recent years, bolstered by a strong domestic league, whereas Kenya is still looking to establish more consistency on the continental stage.
However, the Harambee Stars boss believes that tactical discipline can help bridge the divide.
"This is because the standard in South Africa is a much higher standard than in Kenya.
"But as I said, sometimes it’s not about how high your standards are.
"It will be about the will power and how good and organised your teams are.
"And I think my team is pretty organised, and they will give everything."
- Backpage
Vowing to avoid another humiliation
Memory of a heavy 8-0 defeat against Senegal still lingers for the Kenyan national team, and McCarthy is adamant that there will be no repeat of such a collapse against Bafana Bafana.
He emphasised that his players are prepared to fight for every inch to maintain their pride and prove they can compete with the best on the continent.
Addressing the potential for another heavy scoreline, McCarthy finished with a firm promise to the Kenyan supporters: “We definitely won’t lose 8-0 like we did against Senegal.”
With the qualifiers serving as a crucial laboratory for his AFCON 2027 plans, McCarthy will be looking to transform that willpower into tangible results on the road to the tournament.