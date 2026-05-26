Benni McCarthy on facing Bafana Bafana during Kenya’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying - 'We definitely won’t lose 8-0'

Kenya head coach Benni McCarthy has admitted that facing South Africa in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers will be an emotional challenge.

The former Manchester United first-team striker coach is currently tasked with leading the Harambee Stars, but he remains the all-time leading goal scorer for Bafana Bafana and a national hero in his homeland.

Speaking about the prospect of taking on his native country, McCarthy acknowledged the difficulty of the situation but remains professional about his job.

"We will do our best – we are most definitely targeting getting out of the group stages.

"And if we face Bafana Bafana, it will be tough, it will be really hard because for me, my heart is with Bafana," McCarthy explained to Pulse Sports.



