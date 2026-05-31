Bafana Bafana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup preparations thrown into disarray as visa crisis delays Mexico trip - 'We are being made to look like fools'

According to SABC News, Bafana Bafana’s departure to Mexico has been thrown into uncertainty after a paperwork mishap left several players without the required travel documentation for North America.

The national team had been scheduled to board a chartered flight from OR Tambo International Airport in the early hours of Sunday morning, but their journey has been put on hold as officials scramble to resolve the visa setback.

The disruption arrives at a crucial stage of Hugo Broos’ preparations, with the Bafana mentor having repeatedly stressed the importance of a carefully structured build-up to the tournament.

The unexpected delay now risks cutting into the valuable acclimatisation period and training sessions the Belgian coach had earmarked in Mexico’s demanding high-altitude environment.







