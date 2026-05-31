Bafana Bafana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup preparations thrown into disarray as visa crisis delays Mexico trip - 'We are being made to look like fools'
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Administrative bungle halts Bafana departure
According to SABC News, Bafana Bafana’s departure to Mexico has been thrown into uncertainty after a paperwork mishap left several players without the required travel documentation for North America.
The national team had been scheduled to board a chartered flight from OR Tambo International Airport in the early hours of Sunday morning, but their journey has been put on hold as officials scramble to resolve the visa setback.
The disruption arrives at a crucial stage of Hugo Broos’ preparations, with the Bafana mentor having repeatedly stressed the importance of a carefully structured build-up to the tournament.
The unexpected delay now risks cutting into the valuable acclimatisation period and training sessions the Belgian coach had earmarked in Mexico’s demanding high-altitude environment.
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Broos demands direct travel for squad
The logistical headache is exactly what Broos had hoped to avoid when he initially requested special travel arrangements from the South African Football Association.
The 73-year-old mentor previously stated, "I told SAFA and the people who have to know it that we need a charter to fly to Mexico City directly."
Broos is acutely aware of the physical toll that long-haul travel can take on his players.
Having experienced a grueling 26-hour journey himself during a scouting mission, he warned that commercial routes would be a disaster for the team's recovery and performance levels upon arrival in Pachuca.
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Warm-up matches and opening day focus
Despite the current travel freeze, the Mzansi team still has its sights set on a warm-up fixture against Jamaica.
This exhibition match is intended to serve as the final tune-up before the showpiece event begins in earnest.
Every day spent in South Africa waiting for paperwork is a day lost in terms of match sharpness on Mexican soil.
The delay is particularly worrying given the physiological demands of Bafana’s chosen base camp.
Broos had earmarked Pachuca for its altitude, noting that the squad would need at least ten days to fully adapt to the 2300m elevation.
Any further reduction in their stay could leave the players physically disadvantaged during the group stages.
Government demands accountability for debacle
The news has sparked fury within the South African government, with Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie demanding to know how such a basic logistical requirement was overlooked.
The embarrassment of a national team being grounded due to paperwork issues has led to calls for immediate consequences for those responsible for the oversight.
McKenzie did not hold back in his assessment, making it clear that the current state of affairs is unacceptable.
Highlighting the impact on the squad, McKenzie stated on a social media post: "This SAFA travel & visa debacle is embarrassing & grossly unfair towards the players & coaching staff.
"I have informed SAFA that I need a report and action must be taken against those responsible for this mess. We are being made to look like fools."