Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos maps World Cup preparations - 'I told SAFA we need a charter to fly to Mexico City directly'

Broos believes a direct route is the only way to ensure the squad is fresh upon arrival.

"I really beg SAFA and all the people that can arrange, that we go on a charter flight. I was in Mexico a few weeks ago, and I travelled from Joburg to Atlanta," said Broos as quoted by SABC Sports.

"It was 16 hours in the plane. I waited three hours and then flew from Atlanta to Mexico City, which was again three hours, and then from Mexico City to Pachuca, it's nearly two hours with a bus. This means it takes you around 26 hours to arrive there, and when you arrive in that way in Mexico on the 31st of May, you need two or three days to recuperate."