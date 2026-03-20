Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos maps World Cup preparations - 'I told SAFA we need a charter to fly to Mexico City directly'
- Backpage
Avoid a travelling nightmare
Hugo Broos has made a direct appeal to the South African Football Association to fund a private charter flight for Bafana Bafana’s trip to Mexico, stressing the need for optimal travel conditions ahead of the World Cup. The former Cameroon coach recently returned from a scouting visit to Pachuca, earmarked as the team's base camp, where he was taken aback by the demanding nature of commercial travel to the region.
Reflecting on his own gruelling journey, the 73-year-old mentor warned that such travel conditions could significantly impact player performance, underlining the physical strain it would place on elite athletes.
- Backpage
Broos' plea to SAFA
Broos believes a direct route is the only way to ensure the squad is fresh upon arrival.
"I really beg SAFA and all the people that can arrange, that we go on a charter flight. I was in Mexico a few weeks ago, and I travelled from Joburg to Atlanta," said Broos as quoted by SABC Sports.
"It was 16 hours in the plane. I waited three hours and then flew from Atlanta to Mexico City, which was again three hours, and then from Mexico City to Pachuca, it's nearly two hours with a bus. This means it takes you around 26 hours to arrive there, and when you arrive in that way in Mexico on the 31st of May, you need two or three days to recuperate."
- Backpage
High-altitude adaptation is the priority
Pachuca as a base camp brings its own physiological hurdles, with Broos unwilling to cut corners on the required acclimatisation period.
"You know you cannot play that game in high altitude because you don't have time to adapt, and that we will do before the World Cup. Pachuca is 2300m high, and for that we will need ten days to adapt and to be ready for Mexico," the coach stated.
"But now going on high altitude and playing against Panama, that should be a disaster."
- Backpagepix
Focusing on Panama in the interim
Before the squad can think about the 26-hour journey to Mexico, they must first navigate domestic friendlies against Panama in Durban and Cape Town.
As the Belgian continues to pull the strings behind the scenes, he made his message to the federation clear.
"I told SAFA and the people who have to know it that we need a charter to fly to Mexico City directly. It will help us a lot."