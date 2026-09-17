Bafana Bafana role for Relebohile Mofokeng explained as Pitso Mosimane makes a key call - 'I have to go with what is right'

Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane has backed former Orlando Pirates youngster Relebohile Mofokeng to play a bigger role for the national team, praising his’s qualities and versatility.

The 21-year-old has continued to make strides since his move to Belgium, with Mosimane looking to get the best out of him.

Speaking to the media, Mosimane made his views on Mofokeng’s potential clear, while outlining his plans to give the South African star the freedom to express himself on the international stage.

"I don’t know if the coach did not believe in him. I have to go with what is right," Mosimane said, as quoted by iDiski Times.



