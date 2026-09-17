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Bafana Bafana role for Relebohile Mofokeng explained as Pitso Mosimane makes a key call - 'I have to go with what is right'
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'I have to go with what is right'
Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane has backed former Orlando Pirates youngster Relebohile Mofokeng to play a bigger role for the national team, praising his’s qualities and versatility.
The 21-year-old has continued to make strides since his move to Belgium, with Mosimane looking to get the best out of him.
Speaking to the media, Mosimane made his views on Mofokeng’s potential clear, while outlining his plans to give the South African star the freedom to express himself on the international stage.
"I don’t know if the coach did not believe in him. I have to go with what is right," Mosimane said, as quoted by iDiski Times.
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Tactical flexibility and European growth
Mofokeng’s evolution has been a talking point for some time. While he was often deployed on the flanks in the PSL, his move to Europe and his time under Abdeslam Ouaddou saw him transition into a central number 10 role.
The coach went into specific detail regarding the tactical shifts Mofokeng has handled with ease.
"I saw the boy playing very well in his last two games in the World Cup – he did well, he dribbled, he played in the different role of the 3-4-3, and he has been used as a 10 on the right in the formation of the 3-4-3 which he has never played in, and adjusting to that formation, scoring goals," he explained.
"Remember at Orlando Amstel Arena we used to see him playing as a winger; suddenly he is a 10 in a 4-2-3-1 formation. So the boy shows us he can play in different formations, and wherever he has been playing, he's been scoring or assisting."
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Building for the 2030 World Cup
Mosimane is not just looking at immediate results; he is viewing Mofokeng as a foundational piece for the long-term success of the national team.
The coach emphasised the need to build a platform for the next generation, citing the 2030 World Cup as a primary objective.
By integrating young talents like Mofokeng now, the squad can develop the necessary chemistry and international experience required to compete at the highest level of the global game.
"It’s good; let’s keep going with him; he is young. 2030 [World Cup], we need to build on that platform and give them a chance," concluded Mosimane.
"He is scoring in Europe, in a high league."
What comes next for Rele & Bafana?
All eyes will now be on how the 21-year-old adapts to Mosimane’s Bafana setup and whether he can turn the coach’s faith into performances on the international stage.
With Mofokeng still settling into life in the Belgian Pro League, his progress will be closely watched as he looks to carry his club form into the national team.
The early numbers certainly give Mosimane plenty of reason to believe in the former Buccaneers star. Mofokeng has hit the ground running in Belgium, showing the confidence and attacking spark that made him one of the most exciting young talents in the Premier Soccer League.
Now, the challenge is to bring that same influence to Bafana and prove he can become an important part of Mosimane’s plans.
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