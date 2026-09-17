Bafana Bafana captaincy set for a shake-up as Pitso Mosimane reveals new leadership approach - 'Let’s go for it, let’s open this thing'

Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane has sparked a major conversation about the South African national team's hierarchy by naming three captains for his upcoming squad.

The legendary coach revealed that Ronwen Williams, Themba Zwane, and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine will all share leadership responsibilities.

Mosimane, who was unveiled to lead the nation back to the pinnacle of African football, believes that a rigid captaincy structure can be detrimental to the growth of a squad.

By spreading the responsibility across a group of players, he hopes to foster a more inclusive and resilient environment.







