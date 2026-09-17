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Ronwen Williams, Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Bafana Bafana captaincy set for a shake-up as Pitso Mosimane reveals new leadership approach - 'Let’s go for it, let’s open this thing'

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The newly appointed head coach has sent a clear message to the national team dressing room by overhauling its leadership structure ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician has confirmed he will move away from the traditional 'one captain' system in favour of a more dynamic approach.

  • Mosimane shakes up Bafana leadership

    Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane has sparked a major conversation about the South African national team's hierarchy by naming three captains for his upcoming squad.

    The legendary coach revealed that Ronwen Williams, Themba Zwane, and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine will all share leadership responsibilities.

    Mosimane, who was unveiled to lead the nation back to the pinnacle of African football, believes that a rigid captaincy structure can be detrimental to the growth of a squad.

    By spreading the responsibility across a group of players, he hopes to foster a more inclusive and resilient environment.



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  • Pitso Mosimane Bafana BafanaBackpagepix

    A new philosophy on captaincy

    Explaining his decision to move away from having one clear figurehead, Mosimane stressed that leadership can come in different forms.

    After naming his final squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, the Bafana coach explained how he wants his dressing room to operate, making it clear that the captaincy should not simply be determined by seniority or how long a player has been with the team.

    "I believe in leadership in many ways," Mosimane said, as per iDiski Times.

    "So we won’t have one captain. We have a few captains, and I will choose sometimes a captain of the day because if Mbappe is a captain, I think we can have also a young captain. Captain doesn’t have to be a player because he’s 38, 35, okay."


  • Themba Zwane, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    'We need young captains'

    The coach further elaborated on the practical risks of relying on just one individual, citing injuries and form as factors that can disrupt a team’s stability if only one leader is designated.

    Mosimane wants to ensure that the responsibility is shared so that the team never feels rudderless.

    "Themba Zwane is one of my captains, by the way, right. So we need young captains. We need young boys to lead, to learn how to be a captain, right? So one captain, I don’t believe in that because if you are injured, then you’re not there," he continued.

    "And also, you know, the captain must always be playing, right? So if you stay with one captain now, you don’t have, you can’t call the other one, and there’s a lot of players who have good leadership."


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  • Sipho Chaine, Bafana Bafana, June 2025Backpagepix

    Chaine joins the inner circle

    The most surprising name in the trio for many fans was Chaine, whose rise at Pirates has clearly caught the eye of the national team coach. While Williams remains the established number one, Chaine’s elevation to the leadership group suggests the coach sees him as vital to the team's long-term future.

    The coach concluded his explanation with a call to action, urging the media and the public to embrace this modern approach to team management.

    He is confident that the collective strength of Williams, Zwane, and Chaine will provide the Bafana needs to navigate the treacherous waters of AFCON qualification.

    "And for your information, Chaine is going to be one of the captains; same as Ronwen, he will still remain my captain. Let’s go for it; let’s open this thing."

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