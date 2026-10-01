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Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane vows to stand by 'unfortunate' Bathusi Aubaas after injury setback - 'He will soon be back in the national team'
Mosimane offers support to Aubaas
Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane has publicly backed Bathusi Aubaas to bounce back after the midfielder suffered an injury blow during the national team's recent 5-0 win against Eritrea in an AFCON qualifier.
The timing of the setback is particularly cruel for the player, who was looking to re-establish himself in the international setup after missing out on the 2026 World Cup.
Speaking to the media after the final whistle, Mosimane detailed the emotional scenes in the dressing room as the player came to terms with his latest physical failure.
"Aubaas is one unfortunate player. He missed the World Cup because of injury, and he was ready to come on and to play," the coach explained, as per Soccer Laduma.
"Again, [he] broke down. Shame, he was crying in the dressing room, but we are there to support him and give him confidence. He is a very good football player. It was his chance to play again because he missed the World Cup. He will soon be back in the national team. We have patience with him."
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Midfield crisis deepens for Bafana
While the victory kept South Africa at the top of Group D with a perfect record of six points from two games, the injury to Aubaas has significantly depleted Mosimane's options in the middle of the park.
This leaves the technical team with a major selection headache ahead of a high-profile friendly clash against Egypt scheduled for Sunday.
Mosimane admitted that the lack of depth in central areas is becoming a genuine concern as they prepare to face the Pharaohs.
"Teboho [Mokoena]is out with injury; Aubaas is out with injury. So, we are losing a lot of players in the midfield, but it also gave Brooklyn a chance to play in his debut, and he played very well. He played like he has been playing all the time," Mosimane noted.
The emergence of Brooklyn Poggenpoel as a reliable replacement has provided a slight silver lining during a difficult period for the squad's stability.
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Tactical shifts required for Egypt clash
Expanding on the tactical dilemma, Mosimane stated: "We are a little bit thin against Egypt with central midfielders, and we had to bring Themba Zwane to play in the midfield because I wanted to take Yaya [Sphephelo Sithole] out because he is the only experienced one we are left with.
"We don't have Teboho, we don't have [Thalente] Mbatha, we lost Jayden [Adams], and we don't have Aubaas. So, it's a little bit unfortunate for us. We are loaded with wingers and full backs."
The coach must now find a way to neutralise Egypt's midfield threats with a makeshift engine room.
'We are happy with five goals'
The coach was pleased with the result and the way his side responded to an Eritrea team that made a bright start, while also stressing the importance of respecting their opponents. He was particularly satisfied with the three points and the perfect return from Bafana’s opening two qualifying matches.
"We are happy with five goals; we are happy with three points," Mosimane concluded.
"Eritrea started very good, very strong. They had a chance. They hit the post, and their number 10 is very dangerous. We had to look after him because he is very important to look after.
"We saw Eritrea play against Kenya, and they were leading, and Kenya equalised late, so we had to give them the respect that they deserve. I am happy that we won. Two games, six points. Good performance from our boys."
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