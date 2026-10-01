Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane vows to stand by 'unfortunate' Bathusi Aubaas after injury setback - 'He will soon be back in the national team'

Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane has publicly backed Bathusi Aubaas to bounce back after the midfielder suffered an injury blow during the national team's recent 5-0 win against Eritrea in an AFCON qualifier.

The timing of the setback is particularly cruel for the player, who was looking to re-establish himself in the international setup after missing out on the 2026 World Cup.

Speaking to the media after the final whistle, Mosimane detailed the emotional scenes in the dressing room as the player came to terms with his latest physical failure.

"Aubaas is one unfortunate player. He missed the World Cup because of injury, and he was ready to come on and to play," the coach explained, as per Soccer Laduma.

"Again, [he] broke down. Shame, he was crying in the dressing room, but we are there to support him and give him confidence. He is a very good football player. It was his chance to play again because he missed the World Cup. He will soon be back in the national team. We have patience with him."











