Eritrea 0-5 Bafana Bafana: 'Bathusi Aubaas is faking injury live on TV, Relebohile Mofokeng has brace; pain landed in Marabastad, Orlando Pirates fans were found shaking'

Bafana Bafana claimed a convincing 5-0 win against Eritrea in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers as Pitso Mosimane maintained a perfect start to his second tenure with the team.

In the opening three minutes, Eritrea had two golden opportunities to find the back of the net after their first shot on target was saved by Ronwen Williams, while the second one hit the crossbar.

South Africa had a chance of their own in the 12th minute after Relebohile Mofokeng created a moment of magic and unleashed a curling shot that struck the woodwork.

A few minutes later, Mofokeng broke the deadlock for Bafana after receiving a perfect pass from Oswin Appollis before converting with a low shot into the bottom corner.









The highly-rated playmaker scored the second goal on the stroke of half-time to send the away side to a 2-0 lead going into the tunnel at the interval.









In the early minutes of the second half, Bafana scored the third goal courtesy of Sphephelo Sithole, who pounced on a rebound after the opponents' goalkeeper couldn't handle the initial shot from Appollis.









Bafana took the scoreline to four goals after Iqraam Rayners joined the party when he hit the back of the net in the 63rd minute.









In the dying minutes, Luther Singh came on as a second-half substitute to score the fifth goal for the Mosimane's charges.









South Africa walked away with the all-important maximum points to take their point tally to six in two matches played so far, with a double header against Benni McCarthy's Kenya to come in the November break.

Next though, a friendly against Mohamed Salah's Egypt in Cairo on October 4.