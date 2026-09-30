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Relebohile Mofokeng Bafana BafanaBackpagepix
Samuel Nkosi

Eritrea 0-5 Bafana Bafana: 'Bathusi Aubaas is faking injury live on TV, Relebohile Mofokeng has brace; pain landed in Marabastad, Orlando Pirates fans were found shaking'

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Eritrea vs South Africa
South Africa
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Orlando Pirates
Eritrea
P. Mosimane
B. Aubaas
R. Mofokeng
O. Appollis
S. Sithole
R. Williams
S. Chaine
Egypt vs South Africa
Egypt
Friendlies
Match report
Premier Soccer League

The 2023 AFCON bronze medalists ran riot in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers against Eritrea away from home after netting five goals. Relebohile Mofokeng opened the floodgates with a brace as Bafana secured crucial three points and a hefty bump to their goal difference.

Bafana Bafana claimed a convincing 5-0 win against Eritrea in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers as Pitso Mosimane maintained a perfect start to his second tenure with the team.

In the opening three minutes, Eritrea had two golden opportunities to find the back of the net after their first shot on target was saved by Ronwen Williams, while the second one hit the crossbar.

South Africa had a chance of their own in the 12th minute after Relebohile Mofokeng created a moment of magic and unleashed a curling shot that struck the woodwork.

A few minutes later, Mofokeng broke the deadlock for Bafana after receiving a perfect pass from Oswin Appollis before converting with a low shot into the bottom corner.



The highly-rated playmaker scored the second goal on the stroke of half-time to send the away side to a 2-0 lead going into the tunnel at the interval.



In the early minutes of the second half, Bafana scored the third goal courtesy of Sphephelo Sithole, who pounced on a rebound after the opponents' goalkeeper couldn't handle the initial shot from Appollis.



Bafana took the scoreline to four goals after Iqraam Rayners joined the party when he hit the back of the net in the 63rd minute.



In the dying minutes, Luther Singh came on as a second-half substitute to score the fifth goal for the Mosimane's charges.



South Africa walked away with the all-important maximum points to take their point tally to six in two matches played so far, with a double header against Benni McCarthy's Kenya to come in the November break.

Next though, a friendly against Mohamed Salah's Egypt in Cairo on October 4.

  • Bathusi Aubaas, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Bathusi Aubaas limps off the pitch

    [Bathusi] Aubaas is faking his injury live on TV … medical team didn’t even check him he substituted himself… 😭😭 We can’t compete - Chris Excel

  • Orlando Pirates fansBackpagepix

    Orlando Pirates fans eat humble pie

    Orlando Pirates fans were found shaking after thinking we wouldn't win without their support. What a special fan base - Mandoza

  • Relebohile Mofokeng Royale Union Saint-GilloiseGetty

    Relebohile Mofokengs bets brace

    Rele [Mofokeng] has a brace, and the pain landed at Marabastad - ZuksFranco

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  • Ronwen Williams Bafana BafanaBackpagepix

    Ronwen Williams looking shaky

    It's time for Ronwen Williams to make way for Sipho Chaine, he's making schoolboy errors, and some teams will punish us - Thabo wa Lekompo

  • Kamogelo Sebelebele Bafana BafanaBackpagepix

    Sebelebele better than Mudau

    We have to be honest, Kamogelo Sebelebele is better than Mudau in defense and attack - Mpho Botopela

  • Iqraam Rayners Bafana BafanaBackpagepix

    Just need striker

    Bafana Bafana have fed me so well this year. it’s nice having competent players, just need a striker that's not afraid of scoring - Sbuerry Henry

  • Pitso Mosimane Bafana BafanaBackpagepix

    Chest pains for haters

    Many people are wishing Pisto Mosimane to fail but the way this Bafana Bafana team is playing, I see a lot of chest pains from his haters😭 - Mr Hit like

Friendlies
Egypt crest
Egypt
EGY
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA