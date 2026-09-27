Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane stays humble as tactical masterstroke sparks winning start - 'I don’t want to take credit'

Despite appearing to pull off a masterstroke from the dugout, Pitso Mosimane was quick to shift the focus away from himself after Samukele Kabini's decisive strike.

The 22-year-old emerged as the hero, finding the back of the net in the 77th minute to hand South Africa all three points in their opening Group D fixture of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Speaking to the press after the final whistle, the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach played down his own role in the moment, insisting the goal was more a reflection of Kabini's quality than a stroke of coaching intuition.



