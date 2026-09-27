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Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane stays humble as tactical masterstroke sparks winning start - 'I don’t want to take credit'
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Mosimane deflects praise
Despite appearing to pull off a masterstroke from the dugout, Pitso Mosimane was quick to shift the focus away from himself after Samukele Kabini's decisive strike.
The 22-year-old emerged as the hero, finding the back of the net in the 77th minute to hand South Africa all three points in their opening Group D fixture of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Speaking to the press after the final whistle, the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach played down his own role in the moment, insisting the goal was more a reflection of Kabini's quality than a stroke of coaching intuition.
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'I don’t want to take credit'
While the introduction of Kabini proved to be the turning point, the substitution was partly motivated by necessity rather than purely strategic design.
"I don’t want to take credit. We coaches sometimes want to sound intelligent because a goal was scored. We are overloaded with left backs. Badadien is also good, but Kabini is playing at a good level; he needs to be given a chance," said Mosimane.
"He is physically bigger, a solid boy, strong. Players from Guinea are big, tall, and strong."
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Addressing South Africa's finishing woes
Despite the win, Mosimane was realistic about the long-standing issues facing the national team in front of goal.
The coach acknowledged that while his side created several openings, they still struggle to convert their dominance into a comfortable scoreline.
"It is a South African challenge that we don’t score easily, two out of six [chances], maybe. But you can’t complain, we had the right mentality, we wanted to play and fight and press," the Bafana head coach remarked.
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'It is good for his confidence'
The 62-year-old coach was impressed with the work rate of Iqraam Rayners and his replacement, Yanele Mbuthuma, who provided the assist for the winner.
Reflecting on their performances, Mosimane added: "Iqraam made good runs in the first half, and the boys didn’t see him. He was fighting and pressing from the top," Mosimane concluded.
"I was happy for Mbuthuma to make this assist. It is good for his confidence; I thought he would convert the other one. Iqraam was also good; the ball just didn’t fall for him."
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