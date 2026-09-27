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Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane provides squad injury update after Guinea win - 'You can see now people are falling off and we just played one match'
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Cover for Modiba
Bafana Bafana started their journey toward the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations with a hard fought 2-1 win over Guinea on Saturday afternoon.
Speaking to the media following the victory, the former Mamelodi Sundowns boss provided specific details on the nature of the injury and why he chose to rotate his personnel during the match.
"Aubrey [Modiba] is overloaded. My fullbacks were on duty tonight. So, Aubrey is overloaded, but we have [Samkelo] Kabini," he said.
"[Kamogelo] Sebelebele is younger and he take the load. He can run all the time. Aubrey's got a tight hamstring, which is not nice for us. But at least we still have [Fawaaz]Basadien, right? And we still have Kabini.
"Hence 30 players. You can see now people are falling off and we just played one match."
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Squad depth
The injury to Modiba has highlighted why Mosimane insisted on carrying a larger-than-usual squad for the extended international break.
The coach was quick to defend his decision to call up such an expansive group of players, noting that the physical demands on modern footballers are reaching a breaking point even early in the campaign.
"I know it's not easy for the football association to be giving me 30 players, but if you want to be at that level, this is the reality."
This forward-thinking approach ensures that the national team remains competitive even when starters like Modiba face spells on the sidelines.
Match winner Kabini
While the loss of Modiba is a blow to the side's defensive stability, the performance of Kabini has provided a massive boost to Mosimane’s tactical plans.
Kabini entered the fray as a substitute and immediately made his presence felt by netting his first international goal to secure the three points.
His energy and goal-scoring instinct at left-back suggest that the national team has found a reliable alternative who can contribute effectively in both defensive and attacking phases of the game.
With a trip to Cairo looming, the emergence of Kabini gives the coaching staff a difficult but welcome selection headache.
While the match-winning performance from the youngster makes him the frontrunner to start the next match, Mamelodi Sundowns star Fawaaz Basadien also remains a high-quality option in the squad.
Mosimane’s ability to call upon multiple left-back specialists ensures that the team’s rhythm is unlikely to be disrupted by the absence of one individual player.
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Maintaining Group D momentum
The victory over Guinea has placed South Africa in a commanding position at the summit of Group D after Kenya dropped points against Eritrea in Nairobi.
The focus now shifts entirely to recovery and preparation for the midweek clash with Eritrea in Egypt, where the humidity and travel could further test the squad's endurance.
Mosimane will be monitoring the medical reports closely, but he remains confident that the depth of his 30-man squad will be the deciding factor in maintaining their winning start.
The coach’s emphasis on rotation and managing the "overload" will be vital as Bafana Bafana aim to navigate this qualifying period without losing more key figures to preventable muscle injuries.
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