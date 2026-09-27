Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane provides squad injury update after Guinea win - 'You can see now people are falling off and we just played one match'

Bafana Bafana started their journey toward the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations with a hard fought 2-1 win over Guinea on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking to the media following the victory, the former Mamelodi Sundowns boss provided specific details on the nature of the injury and why he chose to rotate his personnel during the match.

"Aubrey [Modiba] is overloaded. My fullbacks were on duty tonight. So, Aubrey is overloaded, but we have [Samkelo] Kabini," he said.

"[Kamogelo] Sebelebele is younger and he take the load. He can run all the time. Aubrey's got a tight hamstring, which is not nice for us. But at least we still have [Fawaaz]Basadien, right? And we still have Kabini.

"Hence 30 players. You can see now people are falling off and we just played one match."



