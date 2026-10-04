Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane's Oswin Appollis comments defended - 'I understood where he was coming from'

The South African national team setup has found itself at the centre of a tactical debate following Pitso Mosimane's specific demands for his attacking players. The head coach has been vocal about his desire to see Oswin Appollis adjust his positioning to better accommodate the attributes of Mamelodi Sundowns wing-back Aubrey Modiba. During a recent 2027 AFCON qualifier against Guinea, the two were deployed on the left flank, but their usual club roles were essentially reversed under Mosimane’s instructions.

While Appollis is renowned for his ability to cut inside from the wing when representing Orlando Pirates, Mosimane has instructed the forward to maintain a wider position for the national team. This strategic shift is designed to allow Modiba to exploit the half-spaces and make underlapping runs into the number 10 area, a role he frequently performs with great success at Sundowns.

Mosimane’s willingness to publicly dissect these roles has led to accusations of bias towards Sundowns' tactical structures. However, the Bafana Bafana boss was clear about his reasoning when addressing the media.

“Modiba must play exactly the same way he plays at Sundowns, and he must come into the number 10 position. That’s important,” Mosimane told the media.

“I didn’t make Modiba to play like that. He has been playing like that. So, we have got to use him to his strengths, and Appollis knows that.”



