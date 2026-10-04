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Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane's Oswin Appollis comments defended - 'I understood where he was coming from'
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Tactical friction
The South African national team setup has found itself at the centre of a tactical debate following Pitso Mosimane's specific demands for his attacking players. The head coach has been vocal about his desire to see Oswin Appollis adjust his positioning to better accommodate the attributes of Mamelodi Sundowns wing-back Aubrey Modiba. During a recent 2027 AFCON qualifier against Guinea, the two were deployed on the left flank, but their usual club roles were essentially reversed under Mosimane’s instructions.
While Appollis is renowned for his ability to cut inside from the wing when representing Orlando Pirates, Mosimane has instructed the forward to maintain a wider position for the national team. This strategic shift is designed to allow Modiba to exploit the half-spaces and make underlapping runs into the number 10 area, a role he frequently performs with great success at Sundowns.
Mosimane’s willingness to publicly dissect these roles has led to accusations of bias towards Sundowns' tactical structures. However, the Bafana Bafana boss was clear about his reasoning when addressing the media.
“Modiba must play exactly the same way he plays at Sundowns, and he must come into the number 10 position. That’s important,” Mosimane told the media.
“I didn’t make Modiba to play like that. He has been playing like that. So, we have got to use him to his strengths, and Appollis knows that.”
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Not the one to clear the air
The comments from the former Al Ahly and Sundowns manager sparked a divided reaction among the South African football public, with some fans suggesting that players from other clubs were being unfairly asked to compromise.
“I’m not the one to clear the air, but I can also give the way I understood where he was coming from. But to clear the air, he is the one who has to do that because he is the one who said the statement,” Moriri explained to FARPost.
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Flipped
The core of the issue stems from the different styles of play adopted by South Africa's two biggest clubs. At Orlando Pirates, Appollis is encouraged to drift into central areas because the full-backs, such as Deon Hotto, provide the necessary width.
In Mosimane's Bafana Bafana setup, the dynamic is flipped. The coach explained: “I told Appollis that when Modiba comes there, he has to stay on the wing. But Pirates do not play that way. At Pirates, Appollis plays inside. But this is the national team because it has to accommodate Modiba.”
Mosimane further elaborated on the necessity of these adjustments by stating: “So, at Pirates, he plays inside because [Deon] Hotto is coming out or whoever is playing as a left-back. But this is the national team, so he had to change, and they must adjust, by the way. So, I need Appollis on the wing and they can come inside. Sometimes Sebelebele must sit back.”
These instructions were tested during the qualifiers, though injuries to Modiba and Teboho Mokoena forced further changes when the team faced Eritrea in Group D.
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Pitso is right
Moriri has urged supporters to look past club affiliations and focus on the collective goal of qualifying for the next Africa Cup of Nations.
“But I think people took it out of context because he was just explaining how he wants them to operate inside the field. And for people to understand what you want, you have to give reference to where the players are playing. Of course they belong to different teams. So, when he says Appollis plays inside when he plays for Pirates and I want him outside, people can understand what he means because he has given reference,” Moriri added during his analysis of the situation.
He concluded by saying: “When he says I want Modiba inside so that Appollis can go outside, he gives reference. I must say that we are making it a big issue. We have to celebrate and support Bafana Bafana because if we still see Bafana players as individuals from different teams, we will have a problem.
"Of course, when these players come to the national team, they belong to the national team, and we have to give them equal support and see them as national team players,” he concluded.
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