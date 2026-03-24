Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos explains snubbing Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Adams for a year following an indisciplinary case - 'Jayden lost himself'

“I think Jayden is the same story as [Relebohile Mofokeng] and [Mbekezeli] Mbokazi. When you’re so young and suddenly you become a very good player, a star, and there is so much interest in you, it’s difficult to manage that,” he opened up in a presser.

“And in a certain moment, Jayden lost himself also; the moment he went to Sundowns, I think he thought, 'Ah, things are done,' and as time went on, he was not playing; he was on the bench, and he was even in the stands at certain moments.

“He did what he did with the national team, when I was not happy with that, but he’s learnt a lot, and he knows now. When you see him playing, he’s more mature, and the qualities are still there. And this maturity is something he got in the last year.

“He was conscious for himself; he looked in the mirror and said, ‘Jayden, if you go on like this, your career is finished; you will go to Marumo Gallants or whatever’ – because here in Sundowns, he will not succeed, and I’m very happy about it. Everyone knows he’s a very good player, and yeah, I think he can help us a lot," Broos concluded.