Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos explains snubbing Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Adams for a year following an indisciplinary case - 'Jayden lost himself'
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Jayden's initial blunder
While at Stellies, Jayden Adams was called to the Bafana Bafana team that was preparing to face Congo in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.
However, his late arrival cost him, as coach Hugo Broos excluded him from the national team and left him in the cold for a year before considering him for the forthcoming international friendlies against Panama.
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The recent stats for Adams at Sundowns
The versatile midfielder has been playing in different positions at Sundowns depending on the availability of his colleagues.
In the 26 appearances made, Adams has managed to find the back of the net two times and provided an assist.
Nevertheless, his influence in midfield against high-profile teams is definitely the main reason why Broos has considered him for international duty.
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Adams' story, like that of Mofokeng and Mbokazi
“I think Jayden is the same story as [Relebohile Mofokeng] and [Mbekezeli] Mbokazi. When you’re so young and suddenly you become a very good player, a star, and there is so much interest in you, it’s difficult to manage that,” he opened up in a presser.
“And in a certain moment, Jayden lost himself also; the moment he went to Sundowns, I think he thought, 'Ah, things are done,' and as time went on, he was not playing; he was on the bench, and he was even in the stands at certain moments.
“He did what he did with the national team, when I was not happy with that, but he’s learnt a lot, and he knows now. When you see him playing, he’s more mature, and the qualities are still there. And this maturity is something he got in the last year.
“He was conscious for himself; he looked in the mirror and said, ‘Jayden, if you go on like this, your career is finished; you will go to Marumo Gallants or whatever’ – because here in Sundowns, he will not succeed, and I’m very happy about it. Everyone knows he’s a very good player, and yeah, I think he can help us a lot," Broos concluded.
Adams test
Adams is expected to feature as Bafana Bafana take on Panama in two international friendlies in the next couple of days.
The first one will be on Friday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, with the second one to be played at the DHL Stadium four days later.