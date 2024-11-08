Jayden Adams, Stellenbosch, September 2024.BackPagePix
Seth Willis

Kaizer Chiefs-linked Adams punished by Bafana's Broos - 'It is not right mentality! It is a job, not holiday'

The Stellies midfielder has been overlooked by the Belgian after his disciplinary breach in the previous international break.

  • The 23-year-old is one of the talented players in PSL
  • He was not included in the Bafana squad for Afcon qualifiers
  • Broos explains the reason
