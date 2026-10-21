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Would Arsenal want Jeremy Doku or Antoine Semenyo? Ex-Gunners star ‘not convinced’ transfer raids will be launched if Man City are stung with FFP relegation
Arsenal were linked with Vini Jr & Barcola
Premier League champions from Emirates Stadium were in the market for a left-sided attacker during the summer transfer window. Energetic Greek forward Christos Tzolis was acquired, with Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli moving on.
Interest was shown in more proven performers, with rumours of Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ Vinicius Junior potentially heading to north London capturing the imagination at one stage. The Brazilian former Ballon d’Or contender eventually signed a new contract at Santiago Bernabeu.
Bradley Barcola was another to register on Arsenal’s recruitment radar, as a star for France and back-to-back Champions League winner with Paris Saint-Germain. His valuation crept ever higher, to the point that Liverpool ended up paying £123 million ($165m) for the 24-year-old.
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Man City could be relegated into the Championship
Arteta and Co were seemingly reluctant to dig that deep for one player, with the likes of Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke capable of operating on the flanks and providing added creativity.
If the right option were to become available, though, than the Gunners would likely make their move. They will be keeping a close eye on events in Manchester. With 114 charges hanging over City, it has been suggested that a catastrophic points deduction is on the cards.
If Enzo Maresca’s side were to tumble out of the top-flight, then a mass exodus of talent is being predicted. That could include ex-Bournemouth flier Semenyo and tricky wideman Doku - who has taken his game to another level in the Premier League over the last couple of seasons.
Would the Gunners be interested in Doku & Semenyo?
The Belgium international would appear to be tailor-made for Arsenal and their attacking needs, but Grimandi is not so sure. The two-time Premier League title winner, who was speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL when asked about approaches for wingers that City may have to move on: “I'm not convinced to be honest.
“To play the way they want to play, I don't know. I watched the City games and Doku has fantastic ability, pace but Semenyo, I'm not convinced. I don't think they will bring something special.
“[Khvicha] Kvaratskhelia of course will bring something special to Arsenal. I'm not convinced but I think we have quality as well in the young talent at Arsenal. Maybe it's a chance for them to show their ability.
“It's my point of view now. I cannot see Arsenal spending money but maybe they will become free, Doku or Semenyo.”
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Arsenal focused on the present & battle with Bayern
Others, such as ex-England international Gabriel Agbonlahor, have claimed that Doku would be “perfect” for Arsenal. Paul Scholes is another to have predicted that the Belgian will head for the Emirates if City drop into the Championship.
It remains to be seen whether Arteta shares that opinion and if he is prepared to meet the demands of trophy-chasing rivals. The expectation is that further reinforcements on the left flank will be sought in 2027.
For now, the Gunners are very much focused on the present. They have an epic European tussle with Harry Kane and Bayern Munich to take in on Wednesday, before then playing host to Everton in domestic competition on Saturday.
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