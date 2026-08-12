Another massive injury blow for Orlando Pirates as Bafana Bafana midfielder needs surgery after striker ruled out for two months
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Midfield blow
Soccer Laduma have reported that Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha is facing a extended spell on the side lines due to a knee injury that will likely require a surgical intervention.
The Bafana Bafana international has featured in both of Pirates matches this season but his knee has deteriorated to the point where medical advice is for the midfielder to go under the knife.
The exact nature of the injury and the recovery time post-surgery are unknown but it is highly likely the 26-year-old will face a significant time on the side lines which will, obviously, impact Pirates but also likely South Africa's Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.
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Makgopa's knee issue
The news of Mbatha's injury comes just 24 hours after a report in iDiski Times revealed Bafana Bafana star Evidence Makgopa had played through the pain barrier at the World Cup and requires two months rest for his own knee injury.
The report stated that the 26-year-old will not require surgery but is expected to miss not only the first months of Bucs 2026/27 campaign, but also Bafana's 2026 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in September.
This news heaps pressure on new signing Sebastian Pedersen to quickly assimilate into the squad after his arrival in the country last week, especially in light of how coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was critical of his current strike force, saying: "I need my strikers to wake up quickly and help the team," in the aftermath of the MTN8 victory over Durban City.
Sebastian Pedersen begins training
In a rare piece of good news for Pirates fans, the club released images of the players training on Monday and Norwegian striker Sebastian Pedersen was one of a number of players shown being put through their paces.
However, despite the desperate need for Pedersen to assimilate and show his prowess in front of goal now Makgopa is out injured, in an interview with SABC Sport over the weekend, the coach addressed the growing excitement of fans to see their new striker in action.
"I think they will have to be a little bit patient because, as I said, we don't have to rush the process," Ouaddou said.
"Of course, everybody wants to see the new players in the team, but as a coach, together with our performance and medical departments, we have to be cautious and make sure he is fully prepared before bringing him into the game.
"When you start games, you have to be ready psychologically, mentally and physically.
"We don't want to risk any of those factors.
"When he is on the pitch, it will mean we have received the green light from the performance department."
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Green light, please!
On the back of the news of Makgopa's injury, Ouaddou will be hoping that "green light" from the performance department for Pedersen comes sooner rather than later.
Mabatha's absence will be felt as he is a stalwart of Ouaddou's midfield but that is an area where Pirates are stacked with depth and should have the quality and numbers to face their packed schedule.
Before the upcoming international break in late September they will play six domestic league fixtures, an MTN8 semi final and the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.
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