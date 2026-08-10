Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou issues blunt warning to misfiring stars - 'I need my strikers to wake up quickly'
- Orlando Pirates
Pressure mounts on Buccaneers front line
Orlando Pirates may have secured back-to-back victories to open their 2026/27 season, but head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou remains far from satisfied with his strikers' output.
The Buccaneers followed up their 2-0 opening-day league victory over Milford FC with a hard-fought 2-1 extra-time win against Durban City in the MTN8 quarter-finals on Saturday.
Speaking to the media after the victory over City, Ouaddou was brutally honest about the disparity between his team’s creative build-up and their efficiency in front of goal.
While the coach praised the tactical progression of his side, he suggested that technical work can only take the team so far when the natural 'killer instinct' required to convert chances is lacking from the players currently leading the line.
- Backpage
Questions over natural talent and quality
"On one hand, I’m happy because we are creating chances," Ouaddou said.
"Last season we were the team in Africa creating the most chances.
"But my frustration, of course, you can imagine that if we can convert 70 percent of these chances, it will just be fantastic. So, we are working on that.
"Don’t think that we are not doing anything about working on that. We have a lot of work with our players, especially offensive players.
"I’ve told you the reality: sometimes you can work, but you need talent."
- Backpage
The hunt for the elusive killer instinct
The coach expressed his concern that the natural ability to sense where a ball will land—a trait he deems impossible to teach—is currently lacking.
"The way we are playing, we are not just throwing direct balls; we are trying to build from the back," added Ouaddou.
"So, when you reach there [in the final third], it means that you are successful in the build-up, in the progression
"When you get in the final third, and you create these kind of chances, I think it’s very good. Now, like I said, you can work many hours, but [you need] the killer instinct to feel the goals, to feel where the goal is going to land.
"You don’t buy these things in the supermarket. You have it, or you don’t have it. We are not giving up; we are going to keep working."
- Backpagepix
CAF Champions League ambitions at stake
The urgency in Ouaddou’s tone stems from the high stakes of the current campaign.
After a disappointing exit from the CAF Champions League last term, the Buccaneers are desperate to make a significant impact on the continent this year.
"I hope, to be honest, that our strikers will continue to work and believe and help us reach this target because we don’t have to forget that this season is very important for us.
"We must confirm what we did last season, but more than that, there is another competition [CAF Champions League] that we failed in last season.
"For me it’s really a big target; I need my strikers to wake up quickly and help the team," he concluded.
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