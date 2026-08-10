Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou issues blunt warning to misfiring stars - 'I need my strikers to wake up quickly'

Orlando Pirates may have secured back-to-back victories to open their 2026/27 season, but head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou remains far from satisfied with his strikers' output.

The Buccaneers followed up their 2-0 opening-day league victory over Milford FC with a hard-fought 2-1 extra-time win against Durban City in the MTN8 quarter-finals on Saturday.

Speaking to the media after the victory over City, Ouaddou was brutally honest about the disparity between his team’s creative build-up and their efficiency in front of goal.

While the coach praised the tactical progression of his side, he suggested that technical work can only take the team so far when the natural 'killer instinct' required to convert chances is lacking from the players currently leading the line.



