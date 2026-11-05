The thin squad Cardinale, Amorim and the integrated working group assembled last summer has a strong starting XI capable of competing with anyone, as it showed in the derby. But it lacks alternatives, and several players are not up to the task. Pietro Terracciano is a case in point. The previous management had already rejected him, but he stayed at AC Milan because Amorim wanted him to. His season has included 45 poor minutes against Benfica before he came off at half-time, a straight red card after coming on as a substitute in Salzburg, and a poor performance against Ferencavaros that drew boos from the San Siro crowd. Doubts are also growing about Jashari. After a few performances that were at least passable, he continues to show all-too-obvious technical, tactical and tempo limitations. The money spent on him (over 40 million) has proved a complete waste.

Hutchinson is inconsistent and has obvious limitations, but he always shows an attitude befitting the importance of the matches. That's why Amorim has been using him fairly regularly.