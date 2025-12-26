Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Egypt and Bafana Bafana, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.
2025 AFCON - Egypt vs South Africa's Bafana Bafana Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
Kick-off time
Game:
Egypt vs Bafana
Date:
26 December 2025
Kick-off:
17h00 SA Time
Venue:
Grand Stade D’Agadir
How to watch Egypt vs Bafana online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202/SABC 2
Egypt team news & squads
Egypt have no player suspended for this match and they remain a huge threat to Bafana.
But Emam Ashour and Mohamed Hamdi picked up knocks after they started against Zimbabwe, making them injury worries.
Mostafa Mohamed, who came on as a first-half substitute for Ashour, is also a fitness concern.
Egypt possible XI: El Shenawy, Hany, Ibrahim, Fatouh, Abdelmaguid, Fathy, Attia, Adel, Trezeguet, Salah, Marmoush
Bafana team news & squads
Bafana coach Hugo Boos does not have any injury worries in his squad and that is something he needed going into a match of such magnitude.
Also, no Bafana player is suspended for Friday's game and that widens the coach's options.
Facing an Egyptian side with an English Premier League attacking machine of Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush, Broos might want to be tighter at the back.
Bafana possible XI: Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Mbokazi, Ngezana, Mokoena, Sithole, Mbule, Moremi, Appollis, Foster
Head-to-head and recent form
Going into this match, Egypt are enjoying a 20-game unbeaten run across all competitions under coach Hossam Hossan..
Bafana are unbeaten in their last 27 games under Hugo Broos, including the Lesotho game, which saw Likuena being handed a 3-0 win due to Teboho Mokoena's suspension.
Both Bafana and Egypt won their respective opening Group B matches, with similar 2-1 victories over Angola and Zimbabwe.
They already went into the tournament regarded as favourites to proceed to the knockouts from this group.
This Boxing Day fixture will give a huge test to either side and scrutinise their credentials as tournament favourites.
The last time the Pharaohs met Bafana at AFCON saw Thembinkosi Lorch's goal, eliminating Egypt from this tournament they were hosting in 2019.
That might have left Egypt with some revenge lined up for South Africa.
Head-to-head record at AFCON
Date
Match
Competition
January 24, 1996 Bafana 0-1 Egypt 1996 AFCON February 28, 1998 Bafana 0-2 Egypt 1998 AFCON July 6, 2019 Bafana 1-0 Egypt 2019 AFCON
