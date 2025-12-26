+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bafana Bafana, August 2025Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

2025 AFCON - Egypt vs South Africa's Bafana Bafana Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow South Africa's Group B clash with the Pharaohs at Grand Stade D’Agadir on Friday. Both teams won their opening games and will be out to build on that momentum. The winner of this Boxing Day showdown confirms their place in the Round of 16, as the loser might risk early elimination. While both sides might welcome a draw, the two former African champions will be going for the kill to stay safe and that is what ups the stakes.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Egypt and Bafana Bafana, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.   

Egypt vs South Africa Predictions

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 04-RSA-ANGAFP

    Kick-off time

    Game:

    		Egypt vs Bafana 

    Date:

    		26 December 2025

    Kick-off:

    		17h00 SA Time

    Venue:

    		Grand Stade D’Agadir
  • Sipho Mbule, Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage

    How to watch Egypt vs Bafana online - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    		SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202/SABC 2
  • FBL-AFR-2025-EGY-TRAININGAFP

    Egypt team news & squads

    Egypt have no player suspended for this match and they remain a huge threat to Bafana.   

    But Emam Ashour and Mohamed Hamdi picked up knocks after they started against Zimbabwe, making them injury worries.

    Mostafa Mohamed, who came on as a first-half substitute for Ashour, is also a fitness concern.  

    Egypt possible XI: El Shenawy, Hany, Ibrahim, Fatouh, Abdelmaguid, Fathy, Attia, Adel, Trezeguet, Salah, Marmoush

  • Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage

    Bafana team news & squads

    Bafana coach Hugo Boos does not have any injury worries in his squad and that is something he needed going into a match of such magnitude.

    Also, no Bafana player is suspended for Friday's game and that widens the coach's options.    

    Facing an Egyptian side with an English Premier League attacking machine of Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush, Broos might want to be tighter at the back.

    Bafana possible XI: Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Mbokazi, Ngezana, Mokoena, Sithole, Mbule, Moremi, Appollis, Foster

  • Thembinkosi Lorch of South Africa challenged by Walid Soliman of Egypt, July 2019

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Going into this match, Egypt are enjoying a 20-game unbeaten run across all competitions under coach Hossam Hossan..

    Bafana are unbeaten in their last 27 games under Hugo Broos, including the Lesotho game, which saw Likuena being handed a 3-0 win due to Teboho Mokoena's suspension. 

    Both Bafana and Egypt won their respective opening Group B matches, with similar 2-1 victories over Angola and Zimbabwe.

    They already went into the tournament regarded as favourites to proceed to the knockouts from this group.  

    This Boxing Day fixture will give a huge test to either side and scrutinise their credentials as tournament favourites.

    The last time the Pharaohs met Bafana at AFCON saw Thembinkosi Lorch's goal, eliminating Egypt from this tournament they were hosting in 2019.

    That might have left Egypt with some revenge lined up for South Africa. 

    Head-to-head record at AFCON

    Date

    Match

    Competition

    January 24, 1996 Bafana 0-1 Egypt1996 AFCON
    February 28, 1998Bafana 0-2 Egypt1998 AFCON
    July 6, 2019Bafana 1-0 Egypt 2019 AFCON

  • Mo Salah & Omar Marmoush, Egypt, Lyle Foster & Oswin Appollis, South Africa 16-9GOAL GFX

