2025 AFCON - Egypt vs South Africa's Bafana Bafana Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Egypt have no player suspended for this match and they remain a huge threat to Bafana.

But Emam Ashour and Mohamed Hamdi picked up knocks after they started against Zimbabwe, making them injury worries.

Mostafa Mohamed, who came on as a first-half substitute for Ashour, is also a fitness concern.

Egypt possible XI: El Shenawy, Hany, Ibrahim, Fatouh, Abdelmaguid, Fathy, Attia, Adel, Trezeguet, Salah, Marmoush