Egypt vs South Africa predictions: Living up to the favourites tag

Our betting expert expects a close encounter between two well-organised teams, but with Egypt likely to come out on top.

Best bets for Egypt vs South Africa

1x2 - Egypt at odds of 1.99 on Betway

BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.22 on Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Omar Marmoush at odds of 3.75 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Egypt 3-1 South Africa

Goalscorers prediction: Egypt: Omar Marmoush, Mostafa Mohamed, Mohamed Salah, South Africa: Oswin Appollis

Egypt suffered a slight scare in their opening Africa Cup of Nations match against Zimbabwe. The Pharaohs went into the break with a 1-0 deficit, which unsettled both players and fans.

However, as one of the favourites to lift the AFCON trophy this time around, they fought back in the second half. A goal from Omar Marmoush and a stoppage-time strike from Mohamed Salah secured a comeback, ending their AFCON winless run from 2023.

Hossam Hassan’s men now turn their attention to Zimbabwe’s neighbours, South Africa. It’s another North vs South battle in Group B, where the winner is almost certain to face a third-placed qualifier in the next round.

Bafana Bafana needed a late goal to see off Angola in their opening encounter. The three points reinforced South Africa’s reputation as a side not to be underestimated. They will fancy their chances going forward in the competition.

Hugo Broos is known for structuring his team to handle the kind of threats posed by Egypt and similar opponents. Avoiding defeat should be South Africa’s goal here, as it will give them a better chance of qualifying for the next round.

Probable lineups for Egypt vs South Africa

Egypt expected lineup: El Shenawy, Hany, Ibrahin, Abdelmaguid, Hamdi, Fathy, Attia, Salah, Mohamed, Trezeguet, Marmoush

South Africa expected lineup: Williams, Mudau, Ngezana, Mbokazi, Modiba, Nkota, Mokoena, Sithole, Appollis, Mbule, Foster

Can Egypt finally beat South Africa?

South Africa have been Egypt’s bogey team in recent history, but they have a squad brimming with talent. Their 77% possession against Zimbabwe showed how they can control a game. That victory made it back-to-back wins for the Pharaohs.

If they’re to show their dominance on the continent, they must overcome South Africa on Boxing Day. Bafana Bafana’s last win made it five triumphs at AFCON from their last eight such fixtures.

Despite being on a 12-game unbeaten run, South Africa enter this game as massive underdogs. The club sit 26 spots below Egypt in the latest FIFA world rankings. They could face their first loss since July if the Pharaohs perform like they did against the Warriors in their opener.

Egypt vs South Africa Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Egypt at odds of 1.99 on Betway

Egypt’s backline under pressure

Despite Egypt’s excellence up front, they have some vulnerabilities at the back. They have failed to keep the opposition out in each of their last seven outings. It doesn’t seem like a clean sheet is nearby.

South Africa have breached the North African nation’s defence in each of the last four head-to-heads. Nine goals in their previous four outings in all competitions suggest that Broos’s men are more than capable of troubling Egypt.

Five of Egypt’s last six games saw both teams score (83%), which will encourage Bafana Bafana even more. Their positive record against the Pharaohs gives us more reason to back both teams to get onto the scoresheet.

Egypt vs South Africa Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.22 on Betway

Striking trio to shine

Egypt have an array of striking options they can depend on, including Mostafa Mohamed, Mohamed Salah, and Omar Marmoush. All three frontmen were involved in the goals against Zimbabwe.

Hassan deployed Man City’s forward Marmoush in a central role, boosting his goal threat. While his club form has been inconsistent, he has been in great form for Egypt.

Marmoush scored three goals in his last four internationals. His equaliser in the previous match extended his unbeaten run to ten games for the national side. The forward struck eight shots against the Warriors — the most in the Egyptian lineup.

If he can replicate those numbers and exploit his pace against South Africa’s defence, he could see his name on the scoresheet.

Egypt vs South Africa Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Omar Marmoush at odds of 3.75 on Betway

+