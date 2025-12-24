+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Predicting Bafana Bafana’s XI against Egypt: Will Hugo Broos drop the South Africa star who struggled against Angola for Orlando Pirates forward?

After an opening win, the next duty for Bafana is to fight for a second consecutive victory that will heavily boost their chances of reaching the knockout stage. The match against Egypt is South Africa's biggest test yet, and how they navigate that challenge will show their level of readiness to compete. Already, the match against Angola gave the coach a glimpse of the fitness level of his players, and he is set to pick the best for the upcoming showdown.

GOAL takes a look at how South Africa are likely to line up against Egypt on Friday for their second Africa Cup of Nations game in Morocco.

Both teams go into the match after winning their first games with 2-1 scorelines.

  • Ronwen Williams, Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage

    GOALKEEPER: Ronwen Williams

    He was quite busy against Angola and due to the shots he faced in the first half, was lucky to concede just one goal.

    Against the Pharaohs, he is expected to face more threats given the profile of the Egyptian attackers.

  • Khuliso Mudau of South AfricaBackpagepix

    RIGHT-BACK: Khuliso Mudau

    He carries the experience that Bafana need to compete in AFCON. His particular experience that comes from playing in CAF Champions League football should come in handy for South Africa against Egypt.

  • Aubrey Modiba, Bafana Bafana, August 2025Backpage

    LEFT-BACK: Aubrey Modiba

    Just like his Mamelodi Sundowns teammate, Mudau, Modiba is another experienced star who is expected to deliver for the country in this tournament.

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Bafana Bafana, August 2025Backpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Mbekezeli Mbokazi

    He stood out against Angola despite the scathing criticism from his coach before the finals, and the same level of performance is expected of him on Friday.

  • Siyabonga Ngezana, Bafana BafanaSAFA

    CENTRE-BACK: Siyabonga Ngezana

    In order to build a cohesive defensive unit, Broos is expected to maintain the line-up at the heart of defence that started against Angola.

    That means a partnership between the young Mbokazi and the experienced Ngezana.

  • Teboho Mokoena, Bafana Bafana, November 2025Backpage

    DEFENSIVE MIDFIELDER: Teboho Mokoena

    For Bafana to be successful against Egypt, their midfield must be on top of their game.

    This means that Mokoena should be ready to deliver as he has always done for the club and for the national team.

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 04-RSA-ANGAFP

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Sphephelo Sithole

    The 26-year-old carries a yellow card he got from the game against Angola, which means he should be cautious against Egypt.

    But if Broos wants to protect his midfielder for possible games in the knockout phase, he can deploy Orlando Pirates' Thalente Mbatha.

  • Sipho Mbule, Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Sipho Mbule

    Mbule is the creative mind that South Africa will need in order to unlock the Egyptian backline.

  • Tshepang Moremi, Bafana Bafana, Kamaradini Mamdu, Ghana, December 2025Backpage

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Tshepang Moremi

    Mohau Nkota struggled against Angola, and Broos opted to bring on Tshepang Moremi later on.

    After the game, the Belgian praised the Pirates forward, and this indicates that he will consider him for a starting position.

  • Oswin Appollis, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    LEFT ATTACKER: Oswin Appollis

    The former Polokwane City star has already made his mark at AFCON after he scored South Africa's first goal against Angola in the ongoing tournament.

    However, the performance against Angola has made him a marked man, and the Egyptians will keep their eyes on him throughout the game.

  • Lyle Foster, Bafana Bafana, August 2025Backpage

    STRIKER: Lyle Foster

    A goal and a Man of the Match performance marked his performance against Palancas Negras.

    Bafana will need goals against the Pharaohs, and the Burnley star carries a huge responsibility in that regard and is expected to deliver.

Africa Cup of Nations
Egypt crest
Egypt
EGY
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA
0