Predicting Bafana Bafana’s XI against Egypt: Will Hugo Broos drop the South Africa star who struggled against Angola for Orlando Pirates forward?

GOAL takes a look at how South Africa are likely to line up against Egypt on Friday for their second Africa Cup of Nations game in Morocco.
Both teams go into the match after winning their first games with 2-1 scorelines.
He was quite busy against Angola and due to the shots he faced in the first half, was lucky to concede just one goal.
Against the Pharaohs, he is expected to face more threats given the profile of the Egyptian attackers.
He carries the experience that Bafana need to compete in AFCON. His particular experience that comes from playing in CAF Champions League football should come in handy for South Africa against Egypt.
Just like his Mamelodi Sundowns teammate, Mudau, Modiba is another experienced star who is expected to deliver for the country in this tournament.
He stood out against Angola despite the scathing criticism from his coach before the finals, and the same level of performance is expected of him on Friday.
In order to build a cohesive defensive unit, Broos is expected to maintain the line-up at the heart of defence that started against Angola.
That means a partnership between the young Mbokazi and the experienced Ngezana.
For Bafana to be successful against Egypt, their midfield must be on top of their game.
This means that Mokoena should be ready to deliver as he has always done for the club and for the national team.
The 26-year-old carries a yellow card he got from the game against Angola, which means he should be cautious against Egypt.
But if Broos wants to protect his midfielder for possible games in the knockout phase, he can deploy Orlando Pirates' Thalente Mbatha.
Mbule is the creative mind that South Africa will need in order to unlock the Egyptian backline.
Mohau Nkota struggled against Angola, and Broos opted to bring on Tshepang Moremi later on.
After the game, the Belgian praised the Pirates forward, and this indicates that he will consider him for a starting position.
The former Polokwane City star has already made his mark at AFCON after he scored South Africa's first goal against Angola in the ongoing tournament.
However, the performance against Angola has made him a marked man, and the Egyptians will keep their eyes on him throughout the game.
A goal and a Man of the Match performance marked his performance against Palancas Negras.
Bafana will need goals against the Pharaohs, and the Burnley star carries a huge responsibility in that regard and is expected to deliver.