Mo Salah & Omar Marmoush, Egypt, Lyle Foster & Oswin Appollis, South Africa 16-9GOAL GFX
Celine Abrahams

AFCON 2025: Bafana Bafana beat Mo Salah’s Egypt & the five things on GOAL’s Christmas wishlist

South Africa’s AFCON 2025 adventure began with a spirited 2-1 win over Angola, powered by Oswin Appollis and Lyle Foster. Egypt, meanwhile, needed Omar Marmoush and Mohamed Salah’s stoppage-time strike to edge Zimbabwe 2-1. Now, Group B’s giants collide in Morocco, with Bafana Bafana dreaming of a Boxing Day miracle against the Pharaohs.

The Africa Cup of Nations has already delivered festive drama. Bafana Bafana showed resilience at Stade de Marrakech, striking through Appollis and Foster to beat Angola 2-1 despite being pegged back by Show’s equaliser. 

Egypt, seven-time champions, were forced to dig deep in Agadir, overturning Prince Dube’s opener with Omar Marmoush’s equaliser and Mo Salah’s injury-time winner.

Now, as December lights glow across Morocco, South Africa’s clash with Egypt feels like a blockbuster wrapped in tinsel. Hugo Broos’ men face Salah’s Pharaohs in a duel that could decide Group B supremacy. 

GOAL unwraps its Christmas wishlist: five gifts we’d love to see if Bafana Bafana deliver a festive triumph.    

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 04-RSA-ANGAFP

    A defensive masterclass under the tree 🎄

    Ronwen Williams has already proven himself as one of Africa’s most reliable shot-stoppers, but against Egypt the demands will be far greater. Angola tested South Africa with aerial balls and quick counters, yet Egypt’s attack is built on relentless pressure and individual brilliance. 

    Mohamed Salah thrives on drifting into pockets of space, Omar Marmoush loves running in behind, and Trézéguet can punish any lapse in concentration. For Bafana Bafana, the defensive line must remain compact, disciplined and brave in the tackle.  

    A Christmas miracle would be seeing Williams command his box with authority, his defenders winning duels in the air, and the full-backs shutting down Egypt’s wide overloads. A clean sheet here would not just be a statistic - it would be a symbolic gift, proof that South Africa can withstand the continent’s most decorated side.

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 04-RSA-ANGAFP

    Lyle Foster’s festive finishing

    Foster’s strike against Angola was more than just a winning goal; it was a declaration that South Africa has a forward capable of delivering in high-pressure moments. His composure in front of goal, combined with his ability to hold up play and link with midfield runners, makes him the perfect spearhead for Hugo Broos’ system.      

    Against Egypt, Foster will need to be clinical, because chances might be scarce. Egypt’s defence is experienced and physical, but Foster’s movement between the lines can unsettle them. Imagine the festive cheer if Foster finds the net again, a goal against Salah’s Pharaohs would elevate him from promising striker to national hero. It would be the kind of stocking filler South African fans would cherish, a reminder that their number nine can deliver gifts of joy when it matters most.

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 04-RSA-ANGAFP

    Midfield control wrapped in gold

    Egypt’s dominance of possession against Zimbabwe was a warning sign. They thrive when dictating tempo, recycling passes and waiting for Salah to pounce. For South Africa, the midfield battle will be decisive. Teboho Mokoena’s range of passing and Sphephelo Sithole’s ball-winning ability must combine to disrupt Egypt’s rhythm. 

    If Bafana can break up play, transition quickly, and release runners like Oswin Appollis, they can turn Egypt’s strength into vulnerability.    

    Midfield control would be the golden gift because it would mean Salah spends more time chasing shadows than weaving his magic. It would also give South Africa the confidence to impose their own style, proving they are not just reactive but capable of dictating terms.

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 04-RSA-ANGAFP

    A tactical surprise from Broos

    Broos has built his reputation on pragmatism and adaptability, and his tweaks against Angola showed his willingness to adjust mid-game. Against Egypt, a tactical surprise could be the difference between containment and conquest. Perhaps it’s unleashing Tshepang Moremi’s pace on the wing to stretch Egypt’s full-backs, or shifting to a back three to crowd Salah out of central zones.    

    Tournament football often rewards boldness, and Broos has the pedigree to deliver a masterstroke. A tactical curveball would be the unexpected gift - the kind of present that leaves Egypt scrambling to adapt. If Broos can outwit the Egyptian technical team, it would underline his status as one of the shrewdest managers in African football and give Bafana Bafana the edge in a match where margins are razor-thin.

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 04-RSA-ANGAFP

    Statement win to light up the festive season

    Beyond the tactical battles and individual duels, this match carries symbolic weight. Beating Egypt would be more than three points; it would be a statement of intent. It would announce South Africa as genuine contenders, capable of challenging the continent’s elite.    

    For fans back home, it would be the ultimate gift, a result to savour during the festive season. Imagine the celebrations: streets alive with vuvuzelas, social media flooded with pride, and the narrative shifting from cautious optimism to genuine belief. A victory over Salah’s Pharaohs would light up December not just in Morocco, but across South Africa, energising a nation hungry for footballing glory. It would be the headline gift, the one that makes this AFCON campaign unforgettable.

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 04-RSA-ANGAFP

