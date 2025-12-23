AFCON 2025: Bafana Bafana beat Mo Salah’s Egypt & the five things on GOAL’s Christmas wishlist

The Africa Cup of Nations has already delivered festive drama. Bafana Bafana showed resilience at Stade de Marrakech, striking through Appollis and Foster to beat Angola 2-1 despite being pegged back by Show’s equaliser.

Egypt, seven-time champions, were forced to dig deep in Agadir, overturning Prince Dube’s opener with Omar Marmoush’s equaliser and Mo Salah’s injury-time winner.

Now, as December lights glow across Morocco, South Africa’s clash with Egypt feels like a blockbuster wrapped in tinsel. Hugo Broos’ men face Salah’s Pharaohs in a duel that could decide Group B supremacy.

GOAL unwraps its Christmas wishlist: five gifts we’d love to see if Bafana Bafana deliver a festive triumph.

