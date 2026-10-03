AFP
A footballing education! England tear Croatia apart 7-0 as Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions produce stunning masterclass
Tuchel's tactical masterclass humbles Croatia
In what was supposed to be a testing away trip to Rijeka, England turned the Stadion HNK Rijeka into a personal playground. Thomas Tuchel's side provided a genuine footballing education, tearing their hosts to shreds with a brand of clinical, high-energy football that left the home side looking shell-shocked.
Despite the match being played in front of thousands of local schoolchildren due to a UEFA stadium ban, the atmosphere quickly shifted from boisterous to stunned silence as the goals rained in. The result marked one of the most significant statements of the Tuchel era, proving that this squad possesses the depth and tactical flexibility to dismantle top-tier European opposition at will.
The sheer scale of the victory was historic, even if it took place within the context of the Nations League. While it might not erase the long-term memories of past tournament disappointments, the 7-0 scoreline felt like a total exorcism of recent Croatian dominance over the Three Lions. Harry Kane led the way with a double, while Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Anthony Gordon also punished the hosts in a blistering first half.
- AFP
Kane and Bellingham lead the charge
The opening goal arrived after just eight minutes when Harry Kane, making his 124th appearance for his country, lofted a delicate finish over Dominik Livakovic. It was a milestone night for Kane, who moved within one appearance of Peter Shilton's all-time record, but the night belonged to the collective brilliance of the attacking unit. The second goal was the result of a mesmerizing 27-pass sequence, finished by Bellingham despite having been fouled earlier in the build-up.
Bellingham was the undisputed architect of the destruction, providing the creative spark that Croatia simply could not handle. He probably deserves Man of the Match." The Real Madrid star seemed to take personal pleasure in outclassing Luka Modric, the veteran who had famously criticized England’s mentality during the 2018 World Cup. Here, the generational gap was evident as Bellingham’s power and vision left the 41-year-old chasing shadows throughout the contest.
Clinical finishers show no mercy
Anthony Gordon continued his recent scoring streak by adding the third, surprisingly heading home from a cross provided by Jarell Quansah. Before the half-time whistle could offer Croatia any respite, Saka made it four, tapping in from close range after Bellingham had once again toyed with the home defense.
The second half saw more of the same, with Kane adding his second of the night by converting a far-post cross from Anderson. The ruthless nature of the performance was perhaps best exemplified by the sixth goal, where Saka capitalized on a defensive horror show to slot home his second after a misplaced pass from Josip Stanisic.
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A historic night in Rijeka
With the game long since decided, Tuchel utilized his bench to give minutes to the next generation of English talent. Morgan Rogers, Myles Lewis-Skelly, and Morgan Gibbs-White all entered the fray, and it was Rogers who capped off the night with a moment of individual brilliance. Latching onto a perfectly weighted pass from the irrepressible Bellingham, the Aston Villa attacker showed a deft touch to round the goalkeeper and slide the ball into the empty net for England’s seventh.
The emphatic victory moved the Three Lions onto six points and into second place in Group C, behind leaders Spain only on head-to-head record. La Roja still have a game in hand against Czechia in the same round, while Croatia remain third on just three points.
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