Pedro Porro's replacement in the Spain squad: he played for Real Madrid and Barcelona sought to sign him

Iván Fresneda has earned a shock call-up to the senior Spain squad. Luis de la Fuente drafted in the young Sporting Lisbon full-back to cover the absence of Pedro Porro for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches.

The call-up, at the age of 21, came hours after Fresneda featured for Sporting against Arouca in a 2-2 draw. He teed up Luis Suárez for his side's second goal before their task grew complicated with the sending-off of Belgian defender Zeno Debast.

De la Fuente's decision marks an important milestone for Fresneda, born in Madrid on 28 September 2004. He began his journey at the Cuejorna academy before moving between a number of clubs and youth teams, including EFM Boadilla, Real Madrid, Leganés and Real Valladolid.

His displays at Real Valladolid caught the eye of Sporting Lisbon, and the Portuguese club secured his services in the summer of 2023 for 9 million euros. Barcelona had also been keen.

David Gordo had earmarked Fresneda for the Spain under-21 side, naming him for the fixtures against Finland, San Marino and Romania in qualifying for the European Under-21 Championship. Then came the move to the senior team to cover for Porro.

It is his first call-up to the senior Spain squad. The step represents the most significant recognition of his career so far and puts him in line for a possible appearance with "La Roja" during the current international break.