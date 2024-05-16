Goldrush Sign-Up Bonus - May 2024 l South Africa

This guide will show you how to claim the Goldrush bonus and explore other offers available in the bookmaker promotion section.

What can I get with the Goldrush Sign-Up Bonus?

The Goldrush sign up bonus offers new players a casino no deposit bonus of up to 90 Free Spins. Upon registration, users receive 5 Free Reels Spins immediately.

Players can gain an additional 10 Free Spins by uploading a legible copy of their ID. Goldrush credits this to your account once your ID has been verified.

To unlock the full bonus of 90 Free Spins, players need to make further deposits and place bets to reach the Welcome Loyalty Status. Goldrush’s tiered bonus structure ensures that players get more free spins as they interact with the platform further.

Take a look at the table below for additional bonus information.

Goldrush Offer 🌟 Bonus Details 🌟 Bonus Type Welcome Offer: Get up to 90 Free Spins Bonus Description 5 Free Reels Spins upon registration, 10 Free Spins with verified ID upload, additional spins via deposits and wagering General T&Cs New users, 18+ years old Wagering Requirements Players must turn over the bonus once. Free Spins have a validity period. Applies only to Reels Games Maximum Bet R3 per spin

How to claim the Goldrush Welcome Offer

We tested the Goldrush sign-up process on both the desktop and Goldrush app and found it seamless. New users can join the leading bookmaker’s register by following these steps.

Visit the Goldrush website and click on the ‘Sign Up’ button to initialise the registration process.

Complete the Goldrush sign-up form by filling it with your personal information and agreeing to the operator’s T&Cs. The required information includes your biodata, mobile number, ID/passport number, and more. You must also verify your mobile number prior to submitting the registration form.

Goldrush automatically credits you with 5 free Reel spins upon successful registration. Afterwards, FICA your account by uploading your proof of address and identity document to your Goldrush account portal. Once Goldrush verifies your account, you will receive an additional 10 free spins. Next, choose your preferred payment method, deposit an amount into your Goldrush account and use your account to place bets. Once your activities unlock the Welcome Loyalty Status, Goldrush will credit your account with the free spin bonus. Note that the number of free spins you receive at this point is directly tied to your activities on the Goldrush platform.

Our expert team has highlighted the Goldrush sign-up process and how to claim the welcome bonus. Nevertheless, you can find further information about signing up on our Goldrush registration page.

Goldrush Bonus Terms & Conditions?

Just as every bonus has its peculiar conditions, the Goldrush welcome bonus is the same. Our expert team has researched and compiled a list of terms and conditions to pay attention to:

Players must be of legal age (at least 18 years old).

Open to South African residents only.

Accounts must be FICA verified.

A maximum of one account per individual.

No promo code is needed.

Only usable for Reels Games with a maximum bet of R3 per spin.

Players can claim differing amounts of free spins depending on their betting activity and deposit amount.

Free spins cannot be transferred.

These free spins have a validity period.

Other Goldrush terms and conditions apply.

Thus, we observe that the bonus terms and conditions are easy to understand. Again, remember that you do not need any casino bonus codes to claim the Goldrush welcome offer.

Conclusively, the Goldrush sign-up bonus conditions are flexible.

What other offers are available at Goldrush?

Goldrush offers other bonuses and promotions in addition to the sign-up offer. We have done the research for these and you can find them below.

100% Opening Deposit Match

The deposit bonus allows new players to double their initial deposit, up to R2,000. New users can claim this offer by visiting their Goldrush portal and activating the bonus.

Click on “Bonuses”, select "Live Games" and claim the First Deposit Match Bonus. Afterwards, proceed to add funds to your account on the deposit page. Once confirmed, Goldrush will credit your account with the corresponding bonus.

This bonus is valid for Pragmatic Play Gold Reels and Live Games and must be wagered six times before withdrawal.

Goldrush Location Quest with 947

This bonus gives bettors a chance to win a share of R50,000 by participating in a fun location-based challenge. To enter, visit the Goldrush website, identify two nearby branches, and WhatsApp their names to 061 4 947 947.

Participants can win up to R10,000. Additionally, the bonus only applies to users with a Goldrush online account or an in-store loyalty membership.

Finally, tune into 947 Drive with Thando to see if you’re a lucky winner of this promotion.

Cashback Monday

Every Monday, players can receive up to 10% cashback on their net losses. Thus, this promotion allows players to cut down on some of their losses from the previous week.

Goldrush automatically credits this cashback to each gambler’s account. Bettors can check their cashback status by logging into their Goldrush account. If the cashback has been credited, they will find it beneath their account balance.

Finally, note that this offer applies to all real cash bets only.

Multi Bet Bonus Boost

Goldrush Multi Bet Bonus Boost enhances your acca bets with a bonus of up to 30%. This bonus applies to all sports and is based on the number of legs in your bet.

The more legs you add, the more significant the potential bonus. Notably, this bonus starts from 2.5% for two legs and goes up to 30% for 25 or more legs.

The boost is ideal for bettors who prefer to combine their multiple bets across various sports into a single one.

In conclusion, although no casino bonus codes are needed to claim these offers, Goldrush’s general terms and conditions apply. Thus, bettors can freely claim any of these offers, as well as others in the Goldrush promotions section.

How does Goldrush Offer Compare to Other Welcome Offers?

In putting together this betting review, we contrasted the Goldrush sign up bonus with bonuses from other leading bookmakers. We have presented our research in the table below.

Operators First Deposit Match Amount Free Bet Amount Free Spins Amount GoldRush R2,000 N/A Up to 90 free spins Jackpot City R4,000 N/A N/A Supabets R5,000 R50 100 free spins Hollywoodbets N/A R25 50 free spins

Goldrush, Jackpot City, Supabets and Hollywoodbets are some of the best betting sites in South Africa and this is reflected in their bonuses. Firstly, it's important to note that all the bookies save for Hollywoodbets have an initial deposit bonus.

Furthermore, we observe that the sportsbooks have differing casino offerings. For instance, Goldrush, Supabets and Hollywoodbets all have free spins, with Supabets and Hollywoodbets providing additional free bets. Jackpot City opts for straightforward deposit bonuses.

Supabets offers bettors a sign-up bonus of R50 free bet and 100 free spins on select games. Additionally, bettors can also claim a deposit bonus of up to R5,000.

Based on the information available, Supabets’ welcome bonus affords bettors the best value. Although the Goldrush bonus falls short of Supabets’ offer, overall, we rate it as decent.

Bonus Details Comparisons

Operators Time to Claim Wagering Requirements No Deposit Bonus? GoldRush 2 days max of R3 per spin Yes Jackpot City 30 days 10x turnover No Supabets 24 hours 3x turnover, 2/1 odds and above Yes Hollywoodbets 24 hours 5x turnover, 0.5+ odds Yes

Our expert team also used other metrics to assess the various operator bonuses. We considered the bonus validity period, wagering requirements and bonus type.

Both Supabets and Hollywoodbets give gamblers 24 hours to claim and utilise their offer. On the other hand, Goldrush and Jackpot City give bettors two days and 30 days respectively. Thus, Jackpot City excels in this regard.

Moreover, the sportsbooks offer varying wagering requirements. Of these lots, Goldrush, Supabets and Hollywoodbets provide the most convenience. Jackpot City's offer is however more stringent than that of others.

For the bonus type, with the exception of Jackpot City, all other bookies provide a no deposit bonus. It implies that new users on the Supabets, Hollywoodbets and Goldrush platforms can claim these bonuses without making any cash deposits.

Overall, the analysis we made reveals that Goldrush's bonus is fair and ranks alongside that of Supabets and Hollywoodbets.

Our Expert Opinion

After completing our registration on the site and exploring its promotions, we capture our expert opinion in this Goldrush review.

Firstly, it is commendable that bettors can claim the Goldrush sign up bonus without using a promo code. Moreover, bettors can receive an initial casino no deposit bonus of 15 free spins. Players can also receive an additional up to 75 free spins based on their betting activities on Goldrush's platform.

Goldrush's bonus also has a low wagering requirement. Players have 2 days to claim the welcome bonus.

Another remarkable thing is the presence of other bonuses in the Goldrush bonus lineup, including the first deposit bonus. Gamblers can thus find other bonuses in the Goldrush promotions section. With the first deposit bonus, users can receive a deposit match of up to R2,000.

Notwithstanding, the operator's offer has a slight setback. The Goldrush's bonus is of a slightly lower comparative value to other bookmakers like Supabets and Jackpot City.

In conclusion, we rate the Goldrush sign up bonus as competitive.

✅ Goldrush Bonus Pros ❌ Goldrush Bonus Cons No promo code needed Free spins apply to select Reel games only Multiple bonuses and promotions Lower comparative value to some other bookmakers No deposit sign-up bonus is available Free spins must be claimed within 2 days Low wagering requirements Claimable using the mobile app

Goldrush Welcome Offer FAQs

We conclude our betting review by answering common questions from gamblers about the Goldrush sign up bonus. You can read these below.

Is there a Goldrush promo code?

Currently, no specific promo code is required to claim the Goldrush sign-up bonus. New players can automatically receive up to 90 Free Spins upon registration and completion of certain actions, such as ID verification and making deposits.

How does the Goldrush bonus work?

Goldrush’s free spin bonus is a tiered offer. Upon registration, players receive 5 Free Reels Spins. An additional 10 Free Spins are awarded once the player’s ID is verified. Further Free Spins can be unlocked by making deposits and placing bets. Ultimately, players can claim up to 90 Free Spins upon reaching the Welcome Loyalty Status.

What are the wagering requirements for the Goldrush bonus?

Players must use the free spins on eligible Reel games with bets not exceeding R3 per spin.

Can the Goldrush Free Spins be used on any game?

No, the Free Spins are limited to specific Reels Games where the minimum bet does not exceed R3 per spin. Games with higher minimum bets do not qualify for the free spins.

Who can claim the Goldrush welcome bonus?

The Goldrush sign up bonus is available to new players who complete the registration process and verify their identity by uploading a legible copy of their ID. Additionally, players must make deposits and place bets to unlock the full 90 Free Spins as part of the Welcome Loyalty Status.