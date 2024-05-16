Goldrush App: Mobile Review for iOs, Huawei, Android & Apk - 2024

The Goldrush app provides a seamless betting experience for users on iOS, Android, and Huawei devices.

Specifications Android/APK App Size 5.11 MB Software Version 1.0 Operating System Android Lollipop and above Minimum Space Needed 300+ MB Internet Connection Required Yes Available on Google Play No

Abiding by these requirements allows the app to perform optimally and give you a worthwhile and wholesome experience.

How to download the Goldrush iOS App

Apple device users can also use the Goldrush mobile app for betting. They can download the app to their iPhones, iPads or iPods by following the steps listed below.

Visit the Goldrush website Open your device browser and open the leading bookmaker’s website. Allow the homepage to load before and scroll down to the app section. Select the option “Download on the App Store” to be redirected to the App Store.

Install the iOS App

Next, tap the install link to initiate the app download and installation process. Wait till the App Store automatically completes these actions. Open the Mobile App

Once app installation is complete, go to your device app page and launch the Goldrush mobile app. Afterwards, initiate the sign-up process by tapping the ‘Sign Up’ link at the top of your device screen.

What are the Goldrush iOS System Requirements?

The iOS variant of the Goldrush app also has notable requirements. We have done the research for them and here’s what we discovered.

Specifications iOS App Size 6. Software Version 1.3 Operating System iOS 13.0+, iPadOS 13.0+, visionOS 1.0+, macOS 11.0 or later Minimum Space Needed 500 MB Internet Connection Required Yes Available on the App Store Yes

Thus, our investigations allow you to make an informed decision about the app download and installation process.

How to download the Goldrush Huawei App

Unlike many bookmakers in South Africa, Goldrush provides a Huawei app. Huawei users can download the app by following this procedure.

Go to the Goldrush Mobile site and allow the landing page to fully load.

Scroll down to the mobile app section and tap the icon “Explore it on AppGallery”. You’ll be redirected to the Huawei App Gallery.

On the redirected page, tap the “Install” button to initialise the installation proceedings.

Allow the app to install completely and launch it from your phone app page to begin betting. Finally, sign up for a new Goldrush account or log in to your existing account.

What are the Goldrush Android System Requirements for Huawei?

Closely following the Goldrush Huawei app is its app requirements. Based on our research, we encourage Huawei users to take note of the information in the table below.

Specifications Android for Huawei App Size 1.48 MB Software Version 1.0 Operating System HarmonyOS Minimum Space Needed 200+ MB Internet Connection Required Yes Available on Google Play No

What are the Features of the Goldrush App?

A bookmaker is only as outstanding as the features they offer. After completing our registration on the site, we explored these features. We’ve highlighted the foremost ones here.

User-Friendly Interface

Goldrush’s app wears a gold and dark grey colour. Additionally, the operator’s menubar is at the top-left corner of the screen with its different sections well organised. You can clearly see the sports, esports, live game and gold reels sections. Finally, scrolling through the app is pretty easy.

Secure Platform

Goldrush employees stringent security measures to safeguard its betting platform. This security protocol is equally extended to the operator's mobile apps. It implies that you can make deposits and withdrawals freely with no inhibitions. Additionally, bettors’ user data is stored securely and away from prying eyes.

Wide Range of Betting Options

Bettors can wager on the same sports and games available on the desktop platform. Thus, the app provides vast betting options, including sports betting, casino games, esports, virtual sports and live betting.

Live Betting

This is one of the most-sought after bookmaker feature and it is readily available on the operator’s mobile app. With this feature, bettors can wager on events in real-time.

Push Notifications

Another trademark app feature is the push notifications. This allows bettors to receive awareness concerning their favourite sporting events or casino games.

Live Chat

The operator's app grants bettors unwavering access to 24/7 customer support, which means help is never far away. All bettors have to do is launch the live chat menu at the bottom left corner of their device screen.

Integrated Payment

Goldrush’s versatile payment system is available to all users in-app. That means bettors can access the operator’s diverse payment methods from their mobile devices.

How to register via the app?

Registering on the Goldrush app platform is straightforward and user-friendly. Bettors can complete the process in under three minutes.

Additionally, the registration process is the same on the desktop and mobile app. The only obvious difference is the size of your screen or device. That way, new users can get started on any of these platforms and have identical registration experiences.

Finally, bettors must supply basic and personal details like their biodata, mobile number and so on to join Goldrush. For a detailed explanation of how to sign up with Goldrush, refer to our Goldrush registration page.

Goldrush Welcome Bonus

The online bookmaker offers a no-deposit welcome bonus to all new users who create a Goldrush account. Once you sign up, Goldrush automatically gives you 5 Free Reel Spins — even before you add any money to your account.

The bonus offer continues when players complete their FICA verification, with Goldrush giving bettors an extra 10 Free Spins. However, to receive up to 90 Free Spins, players must make deposits and place bets to attain the Welcome Loyalty Status.

Notably, this Goldrush sign up bonus is available to bettors who sign up or create an account via the Goldrush mobile app.

Mobile App vs Mobile Version

The Goldrush app and the mobile website are two sides of a coin. Both allow bettors to have a comprehensive betting experience while on the move.

On one hand, the app's hallmark is the push notification. It keeps users updated on promotions and betting opportunities. The app also favours performance, offering faster loading times and sleeker navigation.

Conversely, the mobile website is accessible without downloading and is compatible with all internet-enabled devices. Thus, it offers additional convenience to bettors who are short of space on their devices.

Ultimately, both versions have their perks and drawbacks, with the best one being that which serves your needs best.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Push notifications for updates Requires download and installation Faster loading times Takes up storage space Comparatively smoother navigation Compatible with a smaller range of devices

What is our review of the Goldrush app?

In summary, the Goldrush app offers a robust and user-friendly platform for online betting in South Africa. We particularly like how the bookmaker supports a wide range of devices across the Android, iOS, and Huawei mobile platforms.

In addition, the app has a clean interface and is secure. It also allows bettors to access diverse betting options in the sports and casino sections. The inclusion of virtual sports is a notable addition too.

Furthermore, users can also communicate with the Goldrush customer support within the app using the live chat feature. You can ask questions about the payment (deposit and withdrawal) methods available on Goldrush.

However, I was less than thrilled to discover the absence of live streaming when I opened the app. During our research, we also discovered that the Goldrush app lacks a data-free mode, unlike some of its competitors.

Despite these minor drawbacks, the app’s advantages make it a resolute bettor's choice. You can find a summary of our app review in the table below.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Vast betting market and options Live streaming is absent Push notifications No data-free mode Live chatting Tidy and clean user interface

What could be improved in the Goldrush app(s)?

While the app offers a resourceful gaming experience, there are a few areas where Goldrush can improve its app. We highlight two of these areas below.

Live Streaming

One notable limitation of the Goldrush app is the absence of live streaming. This is another very popular feature among bettors. Live streaming and live betting are a formidable and dynamic combo. By introducing live streaming, Goldrush can increase its app user interaction and stand toe-to-toe with other leading betting platforms.

Data-Free Mode

Another area for potential improvement is the lack of a data-free mode. Many competitors offer this feature. Introducing this feature will allow users to place bets without consuming their mobile data. Notably, a data-free mode would make the app more accessible to users with limited data plans.

Mobile and App with Goldrush in South Africa - Our FAQs

We devote the final section of our betting review to answer common questions you might have about the Goldrush app. You can read them below.

Is the Goldrush app legal and safe?

Yes, the Goldrush mobile application is safe. Hence, players can confidently bet and carry out other betting activities on the app.

On what devices can I install the app?

The Goldrush mobile app is available on the Android, Huawei and iOS platforms. Bettors using either of these devices can install the app on their mobile devices subject to meeting the app’s system requirements.

Do I have to pay before I can download the app?

No, the Goldrush mobile is completely free to download and install. Bettors do not need to make any payment to access the online app. However, you will need to add funds to your Goldrush account to place bets or wagers.

Is there a welcome bonus for new users on the app?

Yes, new users can claim the welcome offer available using the Goldrush mobile app. Additionally, app users can receive or claim other bonuses available on the Goldrush website.

Can I register and verify my account directly through the Goldrush app?

Yes, Goldrush allows users to complete their FICA verification in the app. Bettors can do this by launching the app and going to the ‘FICA Upload’ menu within the app.