Goldrush Registration: How to Create an Account - 2024 Guide

Welcome to our exhaustive guide on Goldrush registration, the first step to accessing online betting opportunities in South Africa. Get started and unlock a welcome bonus of up to 90 Free Spins when you register with the Goldrush casino.

Want to Register With Goldrush? Here’s How

Registering with Goldrush is straightforward and secure. We tested the registration steps, and here's what we found.

Visit Goldrush’s website on your device. Click the ‘Sign Up’ button at the top right corner of the operator's homepage.

Input your mobile number and create a Goldrush login password for your account. Afterwards, fill in your personal details in the provided fields. Verify your account with the SMS code sent to you and agree with Goldrush's T&Cs. Submit the Goldrush registration form to complete the sign-up procedure.

New users do not need a promo code to claim the operator's welcome bonus, so Goldrush does not provide a promo code field in its registration form. Finally, the seamless registration process allows bettors to sign up swiftly, and to claim the Goldrush registration bonus.

What Is the Goldrush Sign Up Bonus?

After completing our registration on the site, we proceeded to check the Goldrush sign-up bonus. Goldrush offers new users a welcome offer of up to 90 free spins after signing up. Although the total free spin each user receives depends on their activities upon signup, new users do not need a Goldrush promo code to claim this offer.

Notably, the bookmaker credits bettors with free spins as users complete the following activity.

5 free spins immediately after sign-up.

Extra 10 free spins upon successful FICA verification.

Up to 75 free spins upon depositing and betting with your Goldrush account.

Remember that terms and conditions apply when claiming the welcome bonus. We have done the research for this, and here's what we found.

Bonus Terms and Conditions

The Goldrush welcome bonus comes with its own terms and conditions. Our expert team highlights the more notable ones below.

Players must be 18 years old and above.

South African residents only.

One account per person.

Free spins apply to Reels Games with a maximum bet of R3 per spin.

The total free spin received depends on your deposit and wagering activity.

Free Spins are non-transferable.

A validity period applies to free bets.

Goldrush T&Cs apply.

Overall, we rate the operator's bonus conditions as fair. Thus, bettors will have no issues claiming this bonus.

Register on Goldrush via Mobile

New users can also register with Goldrush by using the operator’s app. The Goldrush app is available on the Android, Huawei and Apple platforms. We highlight the sign-up steps below.

Launch the Goldrush mobile app. Tap the ‘Sign Up’ button at the top of your screen. Fill out the sign-up form by inputting the required details. This includes your mobile number, name, address and so on. Verify your mobile number and agree to the bookmaker’s terms and conditions. Submit the registration form to create your Goldrush account.

Although the desktop and mobile platforms have similar registration procedures, orientation and resolution are significant distinctions. Furthermore, bettors can register with the Goldrush casino using the bookie’s mobile site.

Secure Your Account: Verify Your Information

User account security is of utmost importance to Goldrush, and it's a crucial part of creating an account with the operator. Goldrush ensures bettors complete verification on two levels, reinforcing your safety and security.

Firstly, users must verify their mobile number as a prequel to opening a new account with Goldrush. Additionally, players must undergo the mandatory FICA verification after completing the sign-up process. We analyse both briefly below.

Mobile Number

You can complete this during registration by inputting the SMS code that Goldrush sent you. Note that Goldrush sends this to the mobile number you provided during registration. Finally, you can't sign up without completing this process.

FICA

This is a mandatory legal requirement in South Africa after users register with Goldrush. It helps Goldrush to prevent money laundering and ensure that legitimate users conduct all betting activities.

Users must supply their identity document and proof of address to complete this verification process. Acceptable documents include government-issued IDs like a passport or driver’s licence and recent utility bills or bank statements.

Verification Process

Users can FICA their account in their ‘my Goldrush portal’ by following these steps.

Login to your account and go to my Goldrush portal. Select the verification tab and upload your identity and proof of address documents. Submit and await Goldrush's confirmation.

Remember that completing this process allows you to claim a supplementary 10 free spins. Overall, our investigations allow you to make an informed decision about the operator's online verification process.

Choose Your Payment Method for Depositing Funds After Registration

An essential part of our Goldrush betting review is the payment methods. During our research, we discovered that Goldrush offers the following deposit options.

Visa Card

MasterCard

OTT Voucher

Ozow

Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT)

Blu Voucher

1 Voucher

Celbux

American Express

Conclusively, Goldrush offers bettors several distinct and secure payment methods. Notably, the operator doesn't support cryptocurrency payments, which could be due to their anonymous and untraceable nature.

How Does Goldrush Compare to Other Bookmakers in South Africa?

Our research reveals that Goldrush is one of several leading bookmakers in South Africa. This review critically examines its services and compares them with those of Jackpot City, Hollywoodbets and Supabets.

You can see the summary of our discoveries in the analysis we made in the table below.

Operator Comparison Goldrush Jackpot City Hollywoodbets Welcome Bonus Up to 90 Free Reel Spins Deposit bonuses up to R4,000 Cashback up to R5000 Registration Time Needed 2-3 minutes 1-2 minutes 3-4 minutes FICA Verification Yes Yes Yes Live Streaming No Limited Horse racing only Data Free Mode No No Yes Number of Payment Methods 9+ 10+ More than 10 Number of Sports Covered 30+ N/A 25+ Number of Casino Games 700+ 250+ 900+ Aviator? Yes Yes Yes

Welcome Bonus

When comparing the welcome bonuses of Goldrush, Jackpot City, Hollywoodbets, and Supabets, Jackpot City presents the standout offer. Although bettors can claim bonuses of up to R4,000, they must bear in mind the 10x bonus wagering requirement.

Betting Features

While comparing the betting features of these bookmakers, we restricted our focus to the following:

Live betting

Live streaming

Availability of a data-free mode

Bet builder

Cashout feature

Our research revealed that all the bookies offer live betting, bet builder, and a cashout feature. These are features that many people are sure to appreciate. However, when it came to live streaming, many offered limited viewing, with Goldrush providing no live streaming service at all.

Additionally, the operators were evenly split in providing and not providing a data-free mode for their platforms. Two provide this feature, while two do not. In conclusion, Goldrush is an excellent choice and provides stiff competition with the other sportsbooks discussed. However, for a more robust sports betting experience and exploration, Hollywoodbets is your likely destination.

Our Expert Opinion

Our Goldrush review reveals that the bookmaker is currently one of the best betting sites in South Africa. The operator covers many sports, esports, and casino games. Thus, bettors can seamlessly explore the operator’s betting market and bet on their favourite sports.

The sportsbook also makes a credible impression with its casino section, providing a vast array of choices. Another popular decision they made right is the presence of the now-trending Aviator game.

Nevertheless, it is disappointing that mainstream sports like football, tennis, rugby, and cricket are not live-streamed on Goldrush. Although the operator has a mobile app, the data-free mode is another notable miss from the Goldrush lineup.

Finally, Goldrush has quick and responsive customer service. For example, while trying to locate the Goldrush mobile app, I chatted up support using the live chat. The customer support representative supplied the response in under 2 minutes.

Overall, Goldrush is an impressive sportsbook. The pros and cons table below provides a concise overview.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Diverse betting market Live streaming is unavailable Welcome bonus No data-free mode Seamless sign-up process South African residents only Secure platform & multiple payment options Live betting Mobile apps are available

Goldrush Registration - Frequently Asked Questions

We conclude our betting review by answering common questions bettors ask about Goldrush registration. You can read them below.

How long does the Goldrush registration take?

Users can typically complete the registration process in under 3 minutes. This could however take longer if the SMS code delays in coming or based on the speed of each user.

Who can sign up to Goldrush?

Goldrush only allows South African residents aged 18 and above. Bettors must also have a legitimate source of income to fund their betting activities. Without this, Goldrush reserves the right to reject your sign-up requests.

How to get the Goldrush registration bonus?

Users can receive the Goldrush registration bonus by completing the operator's sign-up process, verifying their accounts and depositing and placing bets with their accounts.

Is it possible to place a bet on Goldrush without an account?

Players who do not have an account with Goldrush cannot wager or place bets on the bookmaker's platform. Goldrush only allows its account holders to bet on its website.

How do I reset my password on Goldrush?

Visit the Goldrush website on your device and tap the button to initiate login. Look for the ‘Forgot your password?’ link and click on it. Select either the SMS or Email option, input your mobile number or email address and submit the form. Then, follow the instructions that Goldrush sends to reset your password.

How do I reactivate my Goldrush account?

Existing users with deactivated accounts must contact Goldrush customer support to reactivate their accounts. The customer support representative will guide them through the reactivation process.

What information do I need to provide during registration?

Goldrush requests basic information during registration, such as your mobile number, name, ID number, birth date, email address, gender and income source.