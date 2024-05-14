How to register with Easybet? Our Beginner Guide - South Africa (2024)

It is very easy to register with Easybet in South Africa. In this Easybet registration guide, we meticulously analyse how.

How to register with Easybet? Our Complete Guide - South Africa

Our expert team researched the registration process at Easybet and found it straightforward. New users can complete the Easybet sign up by following these steps.

Visit the Easybet bookmaker homepage. Click the Join button at the top of the sports betting operator's landing page. Fill out the Easybet registration form. You will have to input the following details into the registration form – mobile number, email address, name, password and promo code. N.B: remember to use the Easybet sign up bonus code GOALBET. Agree to the Easybet's terms and conditions by ticking the dedicated checkbox. Complete the captcha verification to confirm you are human. Tap the ‘Create an Account’ button beneath the sign up form to complete the Easybet South Africa registration process.

Our investigations allow you to make an informed decision and have a smooth registration process. Overall, users can complete the Easybet online registration in under a minute.

What is the Easybet Registration Bonus?

New users registering with Easybet can claim the welcome offer upon signing up by using the code GOALBET. Easybet currently offers new users up to R500 on their first bet.

Sign Up Bonus Terms and Conditions

We have done the research for claiming the Easybet sign up offer and here's what we discovered.

No Double Betting with Bonus Bets: Bonus Bets cannot be used to bet on both markets in the same event, including specific scenarios like Lucky Numbers (High/Low), To Bat First, or To Kick-Off First. Violations will result in bonus revocation and Easybet will not cover any losses. Minimum Deposit: A "real money" deposit of at least R50 is required to claim the bonus. No Cash Out: Bets placed with Bonus Bets cannot be cashed out. Winning Limit: Maximum win per bet is capped at R2000. Any amount exceeding this will be adjusted to the limit. Rollover Requirement: Bonus must be used within 10 days or the bonus balance will be forfeited. One Bonus Per Person: Only one First Bet Bonus Match per address/IP/device/mobile number. Previous account holders are not eligible. Single Active Bonus: Only one active bonus at a time. To claim a new bonus, the current one must be completed or closed. No Cash Redemption: Bonus Bets cannot be converted to cash. Age Restriction: Promotion is only for users 18 years or older. Opt-Out Option: Users can opt-out of receiving a Bonus by notifying Easybet before making the first bet. Right to Change or Cancel: Easybet may change or stop the promotion for legal or regulatory reasons. Recreational Use Only: Offers are intended for recreational players. Easybet can limit customer participation at its discretion. Amendment Rights: Easybet reserves the right to amend, cancel, or reclaim promotions at any time without notice. Dispute Resolution: Individuals can contact their respective gambling authorities in case of disputes.

New users can thus register with Easybet and claim the welcome bonus to begin their betting journey. Overall, we rate the operator's welcome offer as satisfactory.

How to Register on Easybet via Mobile?

Registering via the Easybet app or mobile version is pretty much the same as the desktop. As such, users can follow the registration procedure listed above.

Security - How to Verify Your Account and Personal Information?

After completing our registration on the site, we proceeded to check the Easybet verification architecture. Based on our research, we discovered that bookmakers in South Africa operate in compliance with the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA).

FICA assists bookmakers in providing secure platforms by verifying the identity of users. Easybet mandates users to supply documents such as a valid government-issued ID, proof of address, and possibly proof of payment method.

Account verification or verifying user identities helps prevent issues like fraud, money laundering, and other illicit activities on the platform. In doing so, Easybet maintains a safe and trusted environment for users to have a pleasant betting experience.

What are the Payment Methods Available to Deposit Funds After Registering?

Another notable element of our Easybet registration review is the payment structure. The Easybet world supports multiple deposit and withdrawal methods.

After a meticulous and thorough analysis of the online bookmaker's platform, here are the available payment options that users can explore on Easybet.

Credit/Debit Cards (Mastercard, Visa).

Vouchers (1Voucher/Blu Voucher/OTT Voucher).

EFT (Electronic Funds Transfer).

Ozow.

Easyload.

SnapScan.

Zapper.

Card payments had the quickest processing times based on our extensive testings. Additionally, methods like Ozow and vouchers only support deposits but not withdrawals.

Easybet does not accept cryptocurrency at this time. All payments must be made via fiat using any of the supported methods.

Per the analysis we made, Easybet has a versatile and flexible payment system that appeals to various echelon of users.

Common Registration Errors and How to Fix Them

We highlighted the ease and seamless nature of the Easybet registration in the previous section. However, on occasional moments, bettors can run into sign up problems. We deal with three of such common issues and how to fix them below.

Invalid Personal Information

This is arguably the most common error that bettors make when signing up to the Easybet platform. These errors include misspellings, typos and entering incomplete or invalid personal information, among others.

We encourage users to take precautionary measures such as double checking information while entering them into the registration form. Ensure that all details are accurate and match the information on official documents.

Finally, you can make use of autofill to complete the sign up form. If you have already misfilled the sign up form, kindly speak with one of Easybet's customer representatives to adjust and correct your profile information.

Technical Issues

This is a common error that users face. Technical glitches represent a breakdown in usual operational procedures and proceedings.

They can be caused by issues like browser or app compatibility, website maintenance, form submission, page loading and so on. You can apply several distinct solutions depending on the exact issue faced. For example, you can troubleshoot by clearing your browser or app cache and/or by checking back later.

Alternatively, you can also contact the Easybet customer support for further assistance. Customer support can provide additional troubleshooting steps or escalate the issue to technical support for resolution.

Existing Account with the Same Details

Another common issue arises when users attempt to register with Easybet using information that matches an existing account. Easybet does not accept multiple accounts from an individual. Thus, the operator turns down your sign up attempt once it detects duplicate account information.

In such cases, Easybet sends users an error message indicating that their information matches an existing account. You can resolve this by confirming whether or not you have a betting account with Easybet. If you are certain you have no existing account with the operator, kindly reach Easybet's customer support for assistance.

What are the Advantages of Registering with Easybet?

Bettors on Easybet can explore numerous and distinct services and offerings. The online sportsbook excels in several areas. We highlight these areas below.

Wide range of betting options.

Welcome bonus.

User-friendly interface.

Convenient payment methods.

Reliable customer support.

Conclusion - How do we Rank Easybet Registration?

Our detailed examination of Easybet reveals that the bookmaker's registration process is seamless and simple. Again, the availability of a welcome bonus and multiple payment methods is a commendable development.

Additionally, the Easybet customer service is readily reachable and responds promptly to user queries and inquiries. Bettors can contact support via live chat, email or physical visit at their depot in Cape Town.

Despite this, the operator does not support payment via the cryptocurrency network but fiat payments.

We summarise our Easybet review in the table below.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Vast betting market Cryptocurrency not accepted Convenient payment methods No deposit welcome bonus

Easybet Registration - Frequently Asked Questions

We conclude our Easybet betting review by answering common questions that bettors ask regarding the Easybet registration process. You can read them below.

How long does the Easybet registration take?

Signing up on the Easybet online platform is seamless, often taking less than a minute to complete. This is especially true for users and bettors who have pre-configured their autofill settings. The only exception to this is if a user faces delay with receiving a verification from their mobile network operator.

Who can sign up to Easybet?

The Easybet registration and sign up process is open to anyone that is above 18 years old. Asides from the age restriction, bettors can freely complete their online registration on Easybet. They can do this via the Easybet mobile app or desktop platform.

Is there an Easybet registration via SMS option?

No, users can currently only register with Easybet via the desktop and mobile platforms. Registration via sms is thus impossible. However, in registering, Easybet confirms your mobile number by sending a link or verification code to it. Easybet will not activate your online sports betting account until you input this code or open the link sent to you.

Can I register for Easybet on the mobile app?

Yes, new users can register and join Easybet by using the mobile app. This is particularly true for Android and iOS device users. Easybet also has a data-free mobile app for users with little or no data. In addition to this, players can also sign up on the Easybet platform using the lite mobile version via their mobile browsers.

Do I need to verify my account after registration?

Yes, all users must verify their Easybet accounts to have a comprehensive, uninterrupted and unrestricted access to the operator's services. The first of these is your mobile number, then your email address and finally your biodata. It is only after supplying all these details and information that you can boast of completing the registration process.