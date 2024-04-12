Chelsea vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips: Everton problems to deepen at the Bridge

We share predictions and betting tips for Everton’s away date with Chelsea, including 4.30 odds for the halftime/fulltime result.

Chelsea’s hopes of making it to European football next season are very much alive, despite their 2-2 draw with rock-bottom Sheffield United last weekend.

The Blues are ninth in the Premier League standings and five points behind sixth-placed Manchester United but with a game in hand.

If Mauricio Pochettino can get his troops to deliver positive results for the remainder of the season, they could well get into tier two or three of European competition next term.

Chelsea vs Everton Betting Tips

First/Second half - both teams to score - No/Yes @ 3.55 with 10bet

First goal (15-minute interval) - 16th-30th minute @ 3.55 with 10bet

Halftime/fulltime result @ 4.30 with 10bet

All odds are courtesy of 10bet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

First they’d have to overcome the test of hosting Everton at Stamford Bridge on Monday night. The Toffees are a wounded bunch right now, which means this fixture could be tricky.

Everton faced an additional two-point deduction from the Premier League for breaching their profitability and sustainability rules.

It leaves the Merseyside outfit 16th in the standings, two points clear of the relegation zone and with a game in hand over 18th-placed Luton Town.

Sean Dyche will want to avoid getting dragged into the dogfight, which means they must try to leave the Bridge with at least a point.

Lacking a sharp edge

Lack of potency upfront is one of the main reasons Everton are struggling this season. They’ve only scored 16 goals away from home at an average of one goal per game.

The Toffees have scored in the first half in a quarter of their away league dates while Chelsea scored 48% of their home goals in the first period.

The Blues have produced at least two goals in their last seven games in all competitions and found the net at least once in their last 14 Premier League games.

However, their vulnerability in defence lets them down. Their opponents have scored 15 goals after the restart, accounting for 60% of their total concessions at home.

Additionally, Chelsea’s last nine league games have ended with both teams scoring.

Chelsea vs Everton Betting Tip 1: First/Second half - both teams to score - No/ Yes @ 3.55 with 10bet

First half pressure

Chelsea will always push their opponents at Stamford Bridge. Of their 14 first-half goals in front of their fans, six have arrived between the 16th and 30th minute.

Meanwhile, the Toffees conceded 24 goals away from home this season, a dozen in either half.

Five of those 12 first-half goals were shipped after the 16th minute and before the half-hour mark, conceding during that period is likely on Monday night.

Chelsea vs Everton Betting Tip 2: First goal (15-minute interval) - 16th-30th minute @ 3.55 with 10bet

Identical halftime records

Nine of Chelsea’s 16 home games have ended all square at halftime (56%). They converted four of those draws into wins (L3, D2).

Strangely enough, Everton have an identical record in their Premier League games away from home.

However, Dyche’s troops only celebrated five goals in the first half of their matches on the road this season, an indication of their attacking issues.

With the home fans behind them and the pressure mounting on Everton, Chelsea could land three points here after being held to a first-half draw.